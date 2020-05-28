Hockey Canada cancels summer camps, going virtual with training camps

CALGARY — Hockey Canada announced on Wednesday that it has cancelled all summer camps for national teams — including the Canadian junior team — and will hold virtual training sessions instead.

The cancellation of scheduled events runs until Sept. 1 and is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian junior squad's annual development camp was originally scheduled to go from July 27 to 31.

The national women's under-18 summer camp, women's development camp, the Program of Excellence coaching seminar, the Program of Excellence goaltender development camp and men's under-17 development camp will also all be delivered virtually.

Hockey Canada says the virtual sessions will include at-home strength and conditioning plans, mental performance plans and check-ins, nutrition, dry-land skills, skating simulations, team-building activities, short-term international competition preparation and meetings with coaching staffs.

Hockey Canada has yet to name the rosters and staff for the team programs, but says an announcement will be made in the "coming weeks."

"It is certainly disappointing to come to this decision for our summer events this year, but it is the right decision as we keep the health and safety of our participants a priority," Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada," said in a release.

Meanwhile, the March cancellation of the remaining 2019-20 hockey season included all national championships, leading to Hockey Canada and various host organizing committees having to plan, or make changes, for the 2020-21 season and beyond.

Prince Albert, Sask., which was set to host the 2020 Esso Cup — Canada's U18 women's club championship — will retain its hosting rights for the 2021 Esso Cup, with Lloydminster, Alta., hosting the 2022 Esso Cup.

Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., and Cape Breton, N.S., were scheduled to host the 2020 and 2021 TELUS Cup, respectively. However, Canada's U18 men's club championship has been changed. Cape Breton will now host in 2022, while Saint-Hyacinthe is being considered as the host for 2021 or 2023.

The 2020 Centennial Cup, originally scheduled in Portage la Prairie, Man., will now be hosted in Penticton, B.C., in May 2021. Estevan, Sask., will host Canada's national Junior A championship in 2022, with the potential for the event to return to Portage la Prairie in 2023.

Hockey Canada's current event schedule beyond Sept. 1 remains unchanged for the fall and winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press