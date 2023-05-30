Hochschild CEO to step down after 13 years with the miner

(Reuters) - Hochschild Mining said on Tuesday that Ignacio Bustamante will step down as CEO in late-August and be replaced by current chief operating officer, Eduardo Landin.

Landin has served as COO of the South Americas-focused precious metals miner since 2013 and oversaw the developments of the company's flagship Inmaculada mine in Peru.

Bustamante, 52, joined the London-listed miner in 1992 and was general manager for its Peruvian operations and COO before assuming the CEO role in 2010.

Hochschild has been grappling with protests and civil unrest in Peru since December where it faced delays in securing a permit for Inmaculada, on allegations of water contamination in the region.

Bustamante will step down on Aug. 26 to assume a role at another company in London, Hochschild said, without giving further details.

However, Bustamante will remain a non-executive board member representing Pelham Investment Corp, Hochschild's largest shareholder, the company added.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Savio D'Souza)