Hobo Reimagines 10th Anniversary Styles, Ref Takes NYCB: Short Takes

Reimagined Leather: As part of its decade in existence, premium leather brand Hobo is introducing 10 new styles made predominately with upcycled leather.

The capsule collection ranges from $138 to $388 and includes five limited-edition Sheila large satchels and five limited-edition Sable wristlets. Colors span chili, heavy metal, desert, tan, metallic and gold. The assortment is available now on Hobobags.com following a successful limited-edition drop the week prior.

The collection was crafted using small lots of upcycled leather from Hobo’s past collections to ensure minimal waste in the construction process. Approximately 85 percent to 90 percent of the material used in the collection is upcycled leather. As part of Hobo’s “Made to Last” commitment, the capsule is guided by the brand’s overarching principle of perfecting product today — and bettering it tomorrow. Hobo is committed to designing special products, and possibly entire collections, crafted from upcycled and recycled materials.

Ref’s Ballet Babes: Balletcore is here to stay — just take it from Reformation‘s latest collaboration. The sustainable clothier has teamed up with the iconic New York City Ballet to reveal a 19-piece wardrobe fit for a dancer off-duty.

With prices ranging from $98 to $348, the Ref x NYCB capsule includes dresses, knitwear and footwear inspired by George Balanchine’s groundbreaking abstract ballet “Jewels,” which opens the dance company’s fall 2023 season. Balanchine, one of the industry’s most prolific choreographers, cofounded the NYCB in 1948.

Paying homage to the three-act production, Ref x NYCB’s new collection features rich jewel tones evocative of its distinctive movements: “Emeralds,” “Rubies” and “Diamonds.” The capsule doesn’t stray too far from balletcore staples, however, incorporating practicewear-inspired garb like bodysuits, leg warmers and square-toe flats in pink, gray and neutral shades. And it wouldn’t be ballet without a little tulle: Ref x NYCB’s line naturally includes the netted fabric in skirts of both mini and midi lengths.

In tune with Reformation’s commitment to sustainable style, the collection is crafted with eco-friendliness in mind, using deadstock, Tencel and eco-silk fibers as well as the brand’s trademark recycled cashmere blend, which has 87 percent less of a carbon impact compared to traditional cashmere.

Pro ballerinas Ava Sautter, India Bradley and Kennedy Targosz posed alongside models for the Ref x NYCB campaign, shot outside of the company’s legendary Lincoln Center venue in Manhattan.

The Ref x NYCB capsule is now available to shop online and at select retail locations, including all New York City stores.

The limited-run Ref x NYCB line was inspired by George Balanchine’s “Jewels.”

