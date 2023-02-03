From Hobby to Lifestyle, How AstroBackyard is Bringing Awareness to the Joy of Astrophotography

AstroBackyard
·4 min read

NIAGARA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Have you ever imagined how it feels to be in touch with what is going on in outer space? Most people rely on high-end space telescopes and observatories like NASA's JWST, European Space Agency's Gaia, or ISRO's AstroSat! Apart from its science and technicalities, astrophotography is about appreciating the intricate details of the night sky and bringing joy to others too. Photographing the night sky and deep space objects is often perceived as an expensive and tedious hobby, requiring a lot of money and hard work. However, AstroBackyard, an Ontario-based, astrophotography knowledge and resource-sharing platform, seeks to deconstruct this misconstrued perception.

AstroBackyard was established by Trevor Jones in 2015 to inspire and educate aspiring astrophotographers in their journey and equipping them with the knowledge required to take breathtaking space photos. In order to achieve this mission, the platform shares resources and technical know-how, involving a large community of astrophotographers. In addition, the platform also provides learners and astrophotography enthusiasts with tutorials explaining both the basic and advanced lessons. Through the exceptionally popular YouTube channel, having around half a million subscriber base, AstroBackyard provides detailed video lessons. Trevor Jones presents videos detailing his extensive experience and knowledge of more than 10 years with his online audience.

The platform familiarizes learners with powerful image-acquisition tools, best practices in the field, and advanced image-processing techniques, etc. Subject matter included in the tutorials includes how to polar align the mount, how to take pictures of the moon, how to photograph the milky way, how to take flat and dark frames, ways to improve DSLR astrophotography and even how to photograph a rare comet. The platform sheds light on suitable equipment for astrophotography, as well as technical and operational details.

Trevor Jones, the mastermind behind the platform, AstroBackyard, has always been passionate about photographing the night sky and its mysterious details. He has always believed that enabling people to appreciate the night sky and its beauty and peace would provide them with aesthetic and therapeutic benefits. The commitment to his passion eventually led him to quit his full-time job as a content marketer in a small business and dedicate his full time to astrophotography. Along with his wife, he has turned his backyard into a location for photographing the night sky and filming his video tutorials. Apart from his passion, what makes Trevor focused on astrophotography is his strong desire to make it approachable and accessible to everyone.

The limitations in terms of the technical aspects of the equipment used, the role of telescopes in capturing the details in better clarity, and many other factors make astrophotography inaccessible for many. In order to assist them to overcome these challenges, Trevor started providing detailed video sessions explaining how it works for him and what techniques he uses in astrophotography. The responses to his videos were exceptional. His efforts paid off by bringing him a huge number of subscribers from across the globe. The knowledge and experience he shares through all of his social media platforms under the brand AstroBackyard have so far made him a pioneer in astrophotography.

Today Trevor Jones and his AstroBackyard have become authentic sources of knowledge and experience when it comes to astrophotography. He makes the art and science of astrophotography accessible and enjoyable to more than half a million people across the world. His platform also spreads awareness of the increasing issue of light pollution and highlights its washing-out effect on astrophotography. "My goal is to make astrophotography a mainstream hobby and profession. My platform AstroBackyard provides all the necessary support to young photographers to start their astrophotography careers. Apart from the science and technicalities involved in it, I want people to enjoy the exciting fun side of astrophotography. My YouTube channel is committed to enabling people to learn the basics of this art and equip them to take their own photos of the night sky", says Trevor Jones, Founder of AstroBackyard.

About AstroBackyard Inc

AstroBackyard is an online resource and a greater community for astrophotographers. Their mission is to inspire and educate beginners on starting their astrophotography journey and eventually taking their own images of the night sky. This includes content related to image acquisition, image processing, equipment reviews, and step-by-step tutorials. As the name suggests, the journey of AstroBackyard started in an urban residential backyard with seasoned astrophotographer Trevor Jones, sharing his ten-plus years of experience with an online audience. As a member of the International Dark-Sky Association, AstroBackyard also advocates for dark-sky locations and educates others on the issues related to light pollution and the effect it has on our ability to enjoy the night sky.

Media Contact:

Name: Ashley Northcotte
Email: ashley@astrobackyard.com

SOURCE: AstroBackyard



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737978/From-Hobby-to-Lifestyle-How-AstroBackyard-is-Bringing-Awareness-to-the-Joy-of-Astrophotography

Latest Stories

  • Hospital construction uncovers ancient, treasure-filled tombs in China. Take a look

    Archaeologists uncovered hundreds of artifacts.

  • We could be the last humans to see the green comet passing Earth for the first time since the Ice Age. Here's how, where, and when to watch it.

    Bright green Comet ZTF may be visible to human eyes for the last time ever. Here's how, when, and why to watch it, from anywhere on Earth.

  • Study finds first solid scientific evidence Vikings brought animals to Britain

    The findings indicate Vikings were not only stealing animals when they arrived in Britain, but brought some with them.

  • What is a Snow Moon? Best ways to manifest your dreams during the full moon

    Cozy up and celebrate the Snow Moon, the first full moon of the year, with these tips from celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this lunar alignment. When is the Snow Moon in 2023? The next full moon will be the "Worm Moon" on March 7, 2023, at 7:40 a.m. ET.

  • This super-rare binary star will one day explode in a gold-producing kilonova

    There may only be 10 of these ultra-rare systems in the entire Milky Way Galaxy.

  • The Full Moon In Leo Is Here To Shake Up Winter (No Snow Globe Required)

    The full snow moon in Leo is happening on February 5, 2023. An astrologer shares how this will impact your career and love life, based on your zodiac sign.

  • Elon Musk Should Not Be In Charge of the Night Sky

    One of Elon Musk's companies, Starlink, is putting thousands of satellites in space and changing our relationship to the sky

  • How Australia's lost radioactive capsule was found

    STORY: Packed sandwiches, the radio on, all while rolling through the vast desert of Western Australia sounds like an idyllic road trip. But that was how a search team scoured the outback this week for a Caesium-137 capsule a highly radioactive device smaller than a coin, that had vanished in the outback. It fell off the back of a truck driven by mining firm Rio Tinto in early January. And anyone in close proximity to the capsule for an hour, would have got a dose equivalent to 10 chest X-rays. The Caesium capsule was eventually found on Wednesday. Bronte Sial, a health physicist for the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, told Reuters regular radiation emergency training helped avoid dangers linked to collecting the device. “It's one thing using your detectors to find the device, it's the other thing is having the right personnel who know how to safely control, safely collect the item and what to advise."“Once all our teams were there, we gave each other a big celebration. We're very excited.” The weeklong search, up and down an 870-mile stretch of road, involved around 100 people in vehicles equipped with radiation detection sensors. Another main challenge, Sial said, was avoiding the traffic. “The danger for us mainly was the fact that if it was near a road, the consequences of the road traffic. Because there's a lot of B-double trucks, large, heavy rigid trucks moving. That was more the concern than the (radioactive) source for any individual person.” Another crucial tool: Sial said while searching for a dime-sized device in the outback, it also helps to have the right music. “My teammate was in charge of the playlist, there was only one condition. I just said, make sure we don't have any electronic sounds while we were there because our instruments are sometimes more of an electronic beat kinda thing, if they do go into alarm. So, I think we just had Stone Temple Pilots.”

  • Video: Watch 2 astronauts spacewalk today to prep solar arrays that will boost the space station's power supply

    The live feed, provided by NASA, shows astronauts Nicole Mann and Koichi Wakata performing the second spacewalk of 2023.

  • Boeing's last 747 takes flight in Washington state

    STORY: It marked the end of an era when the first-ever "jumbo jet" ruled the skies for the jumbo jet known as the "Queen of the Skies," the 747 was the world's first twin-aisle jetliner, which Boeing designed and built in 28 months and Pan Am introduced in 1970.David Layland made the hours long trip from Vancouver, British Columbia, early this morning to see the freshly-built plane leave Boeing's plant one last time."The 747 is such an amazing airplane, and to see the last one with all the people that were here was a really next experience." said Layland.Boeing's Everett, Washington, facility has been the 747's production site since the plane's conception. Built in 1967 to produce the mammoth jet, it remains the world's largest manufacturing plant according to Boeing.But after five decades, customer demand for the 747 eroded as Boeing and Airbus developed more fuel efficient two-engine widebody planes. When Boeing confirmed in July 2020 that it would end 747 production, it was already only producing at a rate of half an aircraft a month.Boeing delivered five 747s in 2022, while in 1990, the peak delivery year of the bestselling 747-400 version, Boeing delivered 70 747s.As different sections of the last 747 – the wings or fuselage structures, for example – were complete, the production line "just slowly started to shut down," a Boeing official recently told Reuters.While Boeing also builds the 767 and 777 in Everett, the company has yet to decide which program will permanently take over the 747 production bay, which is currently being used for 787 inventory and 777X work, Smith said.Boeing will remain tied to the 747 through the aftermarket business and the Air Force One replacement program, which Boeing won in 2018.

  • Scientists Are Reincarnating the Woolly Mammoth to Return in 4 Years

    Scientists are reincarnating the woolly mammoth to return in 4 years. See how they're bringing the ancient beast back from extinction.

  • How to See the ‘Green Comet’ Soar Across the Sky

    Dan Bartlett via NASAA dazzling green comet is stopping by Earth to say hello on its roundtrip orbit around the sun—giving stargazers a chance to see it in all its glory.The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will be making its closest approach on Feb. 2, offering some of the best chances to spot it in the sky with your naked eye (though you’ll have a much better chance with a pair of binoculars or a telescope). To see it, simply look towards the northern hemisphere at night near the North Star and

  • Atlas Air Pays Tribute to 'Queen of the Skies' as Airline Receives Last-Ever Made Boeing 747

    The last-ever made Boeing 747 was delivered to cargo carrier Atlas Air on Wednesday, February 1, marking the end of an era in aviation production spanning more than 50 years.Dubbed the “Queen of the Skies”, the 747-100 first flew in the February of 1969 after six years of development. Boeing had tasked its engineers with developing an aircraft that would meet the predicted boom in travel and cargo needs during the 1970s.After receiving certification from the US’s Federal Aviation Administration in December, 1969, Pan America entered the 747 into commercial service with a flight from New York to London in January, 1970.While en-route from Washington state’s Paine Field to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Wednesday, flight crew of the final 747 paid tribute to the aircraft’s legacy by drawing a crown with the flight path. Credit: Flightradar24 via Storyful

  • ‘Ancient fish fossil reveals oldest example of well-preserved vertebrate brain’

    The findings shed new light into the preservation of soft parts in fossils of backboned animals.

  • Race to vaccinate rare wild monkeys gives hope for survival

    SILVA JARDIM, Brazil (AP) — In a small lab nestled in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, researchers with gloved hands and masked faces cradle four tiny golden monkeys so a veterinarian can delicately slide a needle under the thin skin of each sedated animal’s belly. The next morning, biologist Andréia Martins brings them to the precise spot where they were caught. She opens the wire cages and the monkeys dart out, hopping to a tree or the ground, ascending the canopy and regrouping as a family. They cha

  • Video seems to show Chinese spy balloon over U.S.

    STORY: U.S. officials said on Thursday (February 2) it had by flying over the country for several days, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.Fighter jets were mobilized but military leaders advised President Joe Biden against shooting the balloon out of the sky for fear debris could pose a safety threat, advice Biden accepted, U.S. officials said.The United States took "custody" of the balloon when it entered U.S. airspace and had observed it with piloted U.S. military aircraft, one the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

  • Remains found in blackberry bushes identified as man missing since 2017, WA cops say

    A longshoreman found the 22-year-old’s remains at a dock, deputies said.

  • Ancient Egyptian embalming fluids — researchers decipher the recipe to preserve mummies

    Archaeologists and chemists in Egypt and Germany collaborated to analyze substances found in an excavated embalming workshop.

  • Spiralling ‘whirlpool’ appears to open up in the sky

    A camera atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain has captured what looks like a spiral swirling through the night sky

  • Pentagon Tracking High-Altitude Surveillance Balloon in US Airspace

    The United States Department of Defense said on Thursday, February 2, it had detected and was tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon in US airspace.The Pentagon said the balloon was traveling well above commercial air traffic and did not "present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.“Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years,” the Pentagon said. “Once the balloon was detected, the [US] government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.”According to an Associated Press report, “One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.”Footage taken by journalist John Martin in Billings, Montana, captured an unusual object visible in the sky amid reports of sightings in the area.Storyful could not independently verify the object. Credit: John Martin via Storyful