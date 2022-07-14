Ho Wang Lee, virologist who isolated the pathogen behind a deadly form of haemorrhagic fever – obituary

Dr Ho Wang Lee

Dr Ho Wang Lee, who has died aged 93, was hailed as “Korea’s Pasteur” for his discovery of the pathogen that causes Korean haemorrhagic fever: a viral infection that affected thousands of Korean and United Nations troops during the Korean War.

Later known as haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), the illness can lead to shock and kidney failure. From 1951-53 more than 3,000 soldiers fell seriously ill, and the mortality rate hovered at around 10 per cent. Despite the best efforts of virologists across America, the cause remained unknown for another 20 years.

In the 1970s, however, Ho Wang Lee and his team of researchers started capturing rodents near the ceasefire line between North and South Korea. It was risky work. On one occasion Lee was mistaken for an armed spy by the military and arrested. Several researchers were infected with haemorrhagic fever.

Their persistence paid off in 1976, when they found the causative virus in the lungs of striped field mice. Humans were becoming infected after breathing in airborne particles released when rodent excrement was stirred up. It was also possible to fall ill after touching contaminated items.

A children's book about Lee and his work

Lee named the virus “Hantaan virus” after the river that ran through the area. Later he helped to develop a simple diagnostic kit, and in 1990 he created the first vaccine. Since then millions of doses of Hantavax have been given to Korean soldiers in areas with a high risk for HFRS – though the vaccine’s effectiveness is still disputed. It is yet to be approved for use in the US or Europe.

In 2021 the analytics company Clarivate included Ho Wang Lee on a list of researchers deemed to be “of Nobel class”. The list is made up of authors whose papers have been cited more than 2,000 times.

One of seven children, Ho Wang Lee was born on October 26 1928 in Sinhung, South Hamgyong province, a mountainous part of what is now North Korea. With the encouragement of his mother, herself the daughter of a doctor, he chose to study Medicine at Seoul National University Medical School. He graduated in 1954 and went on to the University of Minnesota, where he specialised in the study of Japanese encephalitis.

Upon his return home he continued his work on Japanese encephalitis, but funding dried up after a vaccine was introduced for routine use in 1966. Instead he secured support from the US Army’s research and development department in Tokyo and turned to the study of HFRS. From 1973 he was director of the Institute for Viral Diseases at Korea University, and in 1980 he became director of the World Health Organisation’s dedicated HFRS research centre.

Up until that point, HFRS was thought to afflict only rural areas of Asia, with farmers and soldiers among its most likely victims. In 1980, however, Lee found a different strain of the virus in brown rats (Rattus norvegicus) living in an apartment in Seoul. The discovery was a cause for alarm as Rattus norvegicus is one of the most common rats in the world.

Fortunately, most people infected with the Seoul virus have reported mild (or even no) symptoms, and it is not spread from human to human. In the years since, more than 30 similar viruses have been identified in various parts of the world. Hosts can be voles, shrews, bats, and even reptiles, although only virus-carrying rodents present any threat to humans.

Outside his research, Dr Ho Wang Lee’s passions included golf and Scotch whisky.

He is survived by his wife, Eun Sook Kim, and by two sons.

Dr Ho Wang Lee, born October 26 1928, died July 5 2022