So as all Swifties know, things have been afoot this weekend ahead of the 2024 Grammys. Early Sunday, the Taylor Swift website crashed, and “hneriergrd” could be found in its place. The word could be rearranged to “red herring.” Hmmm.

Before the awards show this weekend, the hints started coming fast and furiously. Was it an Easter egg for her long-anticipated Reputation (Taylor's Version) re-recording, like her outfit for dinner with her bestie Blake Lively, where she's sporting literal snake boots?

On Sunday, fans began to point out that Swift had changed her profile photo across social media to a black and white version of her Midnights cover art, which seemed to be the clearest sign yet that the Reputation era is upon us yet again.

Except! Taylor Alison Swift tricked us yet again. Remember “hneriergrd”? After all, a red herring is, by definition, a distraction—so nothing is certain until Tay says so.

When Swift won her Grammy Award for best pop vocal album for Midnights—which, she pointed out, was her 13th Grammy win—she had an announcement to make. She would be releasing a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, out April 19.

Wait…what? That's not Reputation (Taylor's Version)? Her Easter eggs were, in fact, a red herring all along. You got us, Tay! Maybe the real red herring was the friends we made along the way.

