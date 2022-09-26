HMS Queen Elizabeth anchors off New York

HMS Queen Elizabeth has arrived in New York to host a two-day Anglo-American defence conference.

The Royal Navy's flagship dropped anchor in New York Harbour on Sunday.

It set sail for the US from Portsmouth on 7 September in place of HMS Prince of Wales which broke down off the Isle of Wight, days before the trip.

The 65,000-tonne warship will be the floating venue for the Atlantic Future Forum (AFF) being held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The annual event is set to see hundreds of political, military and business leaders board the aircraft carrier.

The Royal Navy described it as "a conference that brings together the brightest minds and most influential thinkers from defence and beyond to strengthen UK and US bonds".

Following the forum the ship will set sail for the exercise phase of the deployment, also in place of HMS Prince of Wales, which includes fast jet trials with F-35 Lightnings, training with helicopter squadrons and Royal Marines Commandos.

The £3bn aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, is being repaired after a coupling on its starboard propeller shaft broke shortly after it set off for the exercises in the US.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.