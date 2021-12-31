Hmong New Year celebration back at Fresno Fairgrounds following year break
John Walker
·1 min read
Under dark skies, hundreds braved chilly temperatures to usher in the opening of the Hmong New Year celebrations at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Thursday morning.
People from all over the country — from Kansas, Minnesota, Washington state, and Southern California — donned the colorful, traditional garb of the Hmong culture for the celebration, back after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the crowd and vendor sizes were down from two years ago by all accounts, spirits were high as the crowds took in the opening day parade, ceremonial toast and ribbon-cutting, attended by Hmong and local dignitaries, including Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, members of the city council and county supervisors.
The Hmong traditional courtship game of Pov Pob returned this year, enthusiastically played by those of all ages.
For COVID safety concerns, attendees were required to wear masks, with hand sanitizing stations set up through the fairgrounds, more open space for walkways, and social distancing encouraged.
The event due to the ongoing pandemic has been shortened this year from a seven-day run to four days.
