Hmong New Year celebration back at Fresno Fairgrounds following year break

Under dark skies, hundreds braved chilly temperatures to usher in the opening of the Hmong New Year celebrations at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Thursday morning.

People from all over the country — from Kansas, Minnesota, Washington state, and Southern California — donned the colorful, traditional garb of the Hmong culture for the celebration, back after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the crowd and vendor sizes were down from two years ago by all accounts, spirits were high as the crowds took in the opening day parade, ceremonial toast and ribbon-cutting, attended by Hmong and local dignitaries, including Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, members of the city council and county supervisors.

The Hmong traditional courtship game of Pov Pob returned this year, enthusiastically played by those of all ages.

For COVID safety concerns, attendees were required to wear masks, with hand sanitizing stations set up through the fairgrounds, more open space for walkways, and social distancing encouraged.

The event due to the ongoing pandemic has been shortened this year from a seven-day run to four days.

Viet Nam War Army veteran Captain Sou That stands stoically during opening day of the Hmong New Year celebration at the Fresno Fairgrounds, Thursday morning, December 30, 2021.

Crowds assemble towards the main stage during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Fresno Fairgrounds, Thursday morning, December 30, 2021.

Masked up, 18-year-old Krystal Vue, left, is mimicked by younger dancers, including Helena Vang, 7, right, as they march in the opening day parade ushering in the Hmong New Year celebration at the Fresno Fairgrounds, Thursday morning, December 30, 2021. They are members of the Hmong Cultural and Arts Preservation group.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer marches along with dignitaries from the Hmong community during opening day parade ushering in the Hmong New Year celebration at the Fresno Fairgrounds, Thursday morning, December 30, 2021.

Ia Vang holds her 1-year-old granddaughter Felicity Tha as they pose for photos during opening day of the Hmong New Year celebration at the Fresno Fairgrounds, Thursday morning, December 30, 2021.

Young people socialize during the traditional courtship game of Pov Pob, during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Fresno Fairgrounds, Thursday morning, December 30, 2021.