HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results
Second Quarter Summary
Net income of $2.3 million, down $2.2 million, from $4.5 million for second quarter of 2021
Diluted earnings per share of $0.52, down $0.48, from $1.00 for second quarter of 2021
Gain on sale of real estate owned of $0.1 million, down $1.4 million, from $1.5 million for second quarter of 2021
Provision for loan losses of $0.1 million, up $1.0 million, from ($0.9) million for second quarter of 2021
Gain on sales of loans of $0.8 million, down $0.9 million, from $1.7 million for second quarter of 2021
Net interest margin of 3.10%, down 17 basis points, from 3.27% for second quarter of 2021
Year to Date Summary
Net income of $3.8 million, down $4.1 million, from $7.9 million for first six months of 2021
Diluted earnings per share of $0.86, down $0.88, from $1.74 for first six months of 2021
Gain on sale of real estate owned of $0.1 million, down $1.4 million, from $1.5 million for first six months of 2021
Provision for loan losses of $0.4 million, up $1.9 million, from ($1.5) million for first six months of 2021
Gain on sales of loans of $1.7 million, down $1.7 million, from $3.4 million for first six months of 2021
Net interest margin of 3.02%, down 29 basis points, from 3.31% for first six months of 2021
Net Income Summary
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
2,289
4,528
$
3,776
7,946
Diluted earnings per share
0.52
1.00
0.86
1.74
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.88
%
1.86
%
0.73
%
1.68
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
8.09
%
17.18
%
6.73
%
15.31
%
Book value per share
$
21.25
23.24
$
21.25
23.24
ROCHESTER, Minn., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF), the $1.1 billion holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.2 million, compared to net income of $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.52, a decrease of $0.48, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.00 for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $1.4 million decrease in other non-interest income due to a decrease in the gains realized on the sale of real estate owned. Other items impacting net income were a $1.0 million increase in the provision for loan losses primarily because of the increase in qualitative reserves and a $0.9 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan originations and sales. These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in income tax expense as a result of the decrease in pre-tax income between the periods.
President’s Statement
“We are pleased to report the asset growth that we have experienced and the positive impact that it has had on our net interest income,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. “The increases in the Prime interest rate during the first six months of 2022 also had a positive impact on our net interest income. The combined impact of these items helped offset the reduction in interest income as a result of recording fewer yield enhancements related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) between the periods.”
Second Quarter Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.1 million, or 1.1%, compared to $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. Interest income was $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, the same as the second quarter of 2021. Interest income remained the same, despite the $62.5 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods, primarily because of a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.22% for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 22 basis points from 3.44% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $0.6 million decrease in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans that were repaid between the periods.
Interest expense was $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 28.8%, compared to $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense decreased, despite the $62.2 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods, primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.13% for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 6 basis points from 0.19% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the repricing of maturing certificates of deposit in the continued low interest rate environment. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.10%, a decrease of 17 basis points, compared to 3.27% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $0.6 million decrease in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans that were repaid between the periods.
A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:
For the three month period ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Interest-earning assets:
Securities available for sale
$
299,138
816
1.09
%
$
197,739
502
1.02
%
Loans held for sale
2,710
30
4.53
4,821
38
3.14
Single family loans, net
175,948
1,511
3.44
155,205
1,418
3.66
Commercial loans, net
459,406
5,151
4.50
442,794
5,571
5.05
Consumer loans, net
41,869
473
4.53
47,235
530
4.50
Other
27,012
76
1.13
95,750
35
0.15
Total interest-earning assets
1,006,083
8,057
3.22
943,544
8,094
3.44
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Checking accounts
155,832
38
0.10
161,288
48
0.12
Savings accounts
124,170
18
0.06
113,717
18
0.06
Money market accounts
267,024
158
0.24
240,852
141
0.24
Certificate accounts
78,956
73
0.37
95,306
203
0.86
Advances and other borrowings
1,968
5
1.04
0
0
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
627,950
611,163
Non-interest checking
296,715
251,196
Other non-interest bearing deposits
2,350
2,425
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits
927,015
292
0.13
864,784
410
0.19
Net interest income
$
7,765
$
7,684
Net interest rate spread
3.09
%
3.25
%
Net interest margin
3.10
%
3.27
%
For the six month period ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Interest-earning assets:
Securities available for sale
$
297,264
1,604
1.09
%
$
181,220
1,000
1.11
%
Loans held for sale
3,335
65
3.93
4,953
75
3.04
Single family loans, net
173,014
2,947
3.43
150,114
2,747
3.69
Commercial loans, net
454,371
9,959
4.42
440,351
10,943
5.01
Consumer loans, net
41,301
945
4.61
49,722
1,152
4.67
Other
35,256
102
0.58
94,495
66
0.14
Total interest-earning assets
1,004,541
15,622
3.14
920,855
15,983
3.50
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Checking accounts
158,061
79
0.10
157,802
92
0.12
Savings accounts
122,610
36
0.06
109,778
34
0.06
Money market accounts
258,929
290
0.23
232,255
270
0.23
Certificate accounts
81,635
165
0.41
97,541
467
0.97
Advances and other borrowings
990
5
1.04
0
0
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
622,225
597,376
Non-interest checking
300,187
243,874
Other non-interest bearing deposits
2,492
2,485
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits
924,904
575
0.13
843,735
863
0.21
Net interest income
$
15,047
$
15,120
Net interest rate spread
3.01
%
3.29
%
Net interest margin
3.02
%
3.31
%
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.0 million compared to ($0.9) million for the second quarter of 2021. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of an increase in the qualitative reserves due to the perceived negative impact on borrowers from rising inflation and interest rates. The credit provision recorded in 2021 was primarily the result of improvements in the underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on the size and risk characteristics of the portfolio and past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The general reserves increased during the quarter as a result of an increase in the required qualitative reserves. The qualitative reserves for loan losses related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was reduced during the quarter because of a perceived reduction in this risk due to improving conditions. The reduction in pandemic related qualitative reserves was entirely offset by an increase in the qualitative reserves for other economic factors. The other qualitative reserves were increased due to a perceived deterioration of economic conditions during the quarter, including an increase in the rate of inflation, and enacted and expected increases in the federal funds rate. Total non-performing assets were $4.3 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 11.0%, from $4.8 million at March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans decreased $0.2 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets decreased $0.3 million during the second quarter of 2022.
A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is summarized as follows:
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Balance at March 31,
$
9,584
10,132
Provision
66
(891
)
Charge offs:
Consumer
(15
)
(11
)
Recoveries
9
685
Balance at June 30,
$
9,644
9,915
General allowance
$
9,240
9,652
Specific allowance
404
263
$
9,644
9,915
The $0.7 million of recoveries in the second quarter of 2021 relates primarily to a commercial loan in the transportation industry.
The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the three most recently completed quarters.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
Single family
$
565
$
478
$
340
Commercial real estate
3,286
3,551
3,757
Consumer
436
500
517
Commercial
7
7
7
Total
4,294
4,536
4,621
Foreclosed and repossessed assets:
Commercial real estate
0
290
290
Total non‑performing assets
$
4,294
$
4,826
$
4,911
Total as a percentage of total assets
0.40
%
0.47
%
0.46
%
Total as a percentage of total loans receivable
0.62
%
0.66
%
0.70
%
Allowance for loan loss to non-performing loans
224.61
%
211.31
%
200.81
%
Delinquency data:
Delinquencies (1)
30+ days
$
2,504
$
913
$
1,418
90+ days
0
0
0
Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1)
30+ days
0.36
%
0.13
%
0.21
%
90+ days
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
(1) Excludes non-accrual loans.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 46.9%, from $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. Other non-interest income decreased $1.4 million due primarily to a decrease in the gains that were realized on the sale of real estate owned between the periods. Gain on sales of loans decreased $0.9 million due primarily to a decrease in mortgage loan originations and sales between the periods. These decreases in non-interest income were partially offset by a slight increase in fees and service charges due primarily to an increase in overdraft fees between the periods. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others.
Non-interest expense was $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, the same as for the second quarter of 2021. Data processing expenses increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of the change to an outsourced data processing relationship at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.1 million primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan production between the periods. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expense due primarily to a decrease in rent expense between the periods as a result of purchasing the combined corporate and branch location in Rochester, Minnesota in the fourth quarter of 2021. Other non-interest expense decreased slightly between the periods primarily because of a decrease in mortgage servicing expenses as a result of having less loans in the servicing portfolio being prepaid. Professional services expense decreased slightly between the periods primarily because of a decrease in employee recruiting fees paid.
Income tax expense was $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.9 million from $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income.
Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the second quarter of 2022 was 0.88%, compared to 1.86% for the second quarter of 2021. Return on average equity (annualized) was 8.09% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 17.18% for the second quarter of 2021. Book value per common share at June 30, 2022 was $21.25, compared to $23.24 at June 30, 2021. The reduction in the book value per common share between the periods is primarily related to the increase in the unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio that were recorded in equity as other comprehensive losses.
Six Month Period Results
Net Income
Net income was $3.8 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 52.5%, compared to net income of $7.9 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the six month period ended June 30, 2022 was $0.86, a decrease of $0.88 per share compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.74 for the same period in 2021. The decrease in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $1.9 million increase in the provision for loan losses due to an increase in qualitative reserves, a $1.7 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan originations and sales, a $1.4 million decrease in other non-interest income primarily because of a decrease in the gains that were realized on the sale of real estate owned, and a $0.5 million increase in compensation and benefits expense primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan production. These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in income tax expense as a result of the decrease in pre-tax income between the periods.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $15.0 million for the first six months of 2022, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.5%, compared to $15.1 million for the same period of 2021. Interest income was $15.6 million for the first six months of 2022, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 2.3%, from $16.0 million for the first six months of 2021. Interest income decreased, despite the $83.7 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods, primarily because of a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.14% for the first six months of 2022, a decrease of 36 basis points from 3.50% for the first six months of 2021. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $1.2 million decrease in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans that were repaid between the periods.
Interest expense was $0.6 million for the first six months of 2022, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 33.4%, compared to $0.9 million for the same period of 2021. Interest expense decreased, despite the $81.2 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods, primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.13% for the first six months of 2022, a decrease of 8 basis points from 0.21% for the first six months of 2021. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the repricing of maturing certificates of deposit in the continued low interest rate environment. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the first six months of 2022 was 3.02%, a decrease of 29 basis points, compared to 3.31% for the first six months of 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $1.2 million decrease in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans that were repaid between the periods.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $0.4 million for the first six months of 2022, an increase of $1.9 million compared to ($1.5) million for the first six months of 2021. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of an increase in the qualitative reserves due to the perceived negative impact on borrowers of rising inflation and interest rates. The credit provision recorded in 2021 was primarily the result of improvements in the underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on the size and risk characteristics of the portfolio and past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The general reserves increased during the period as a result of an increase in the required quantitative reserves due to an increase in the loan portfolio and changes in the risk characteristics of certain loans. The qualitative allowance for loan losses related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was reduced during the period because of a perceived reduction in this risk due to improving conditions. The reduction in pandemic related qualitative reserves was entirely offset by an increase in the qualitative reserves for other economic factors. The other qualitative reserves were increased due to a perceived deterioration of economic condition during the first six months of 2022, including an increase in the rate of inflation, and enacted and expected increases in the federal funds rate. Total non-performing assets were $4.3 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 12.6%, from $4.9 million at December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans decreased $0.3 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets decreased $0.3 million during the first six months of 2022.
A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is summarized as follows:
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Balance at January 1,
$
9,279
10,699
Provision
362
(1,467
)
Charge offs:
Consumer
(16
)
(42
)
Recoveries
19
725
Balance at June 30,
$
9,644
9,915
The $0.7 million of recoveries in the first six months of 2021 relates primarily to a commercial loan in the transportation industry
Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $4.9 million for the first six months of 2022, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 38.8%, from $8.0 million for the first six months of 2021. Gain on sales of loans decreased $1.7 million due primarily to a decrease in mortgage loan originations and sales between the periods. Other non-interest income decreased $1.4 million due primarily because of a decrease in the gains that were realized on the sale of real estate owned between the periods. These decreases in non-interest income were partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in fees and service charges due primarily to an increase in overdraft fees between the periods. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others.
Non-interest expense was $14.2 million for the first six months of 2022, an increase of $0.7 million, or 5.8%, from $13.5 million for the first six months of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.5 million primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan production between the periods. Professional services expense increased $0.3 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim that was settled during the first quarter of 2022. Data processing expenses increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of the change to an outsourced data processing relationship at the end of the first quarter of 2022. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expense due primarily to a decrease in rent expense between the periods as a result of purchasing the combined corporate and branch location in Rochester, Minnesota in the fourth quarter of 2021. Other non-interest expense decreased slightly between the periods primarily because of a decrease in mortgage servicing expenses as a result of having less loans in the servicing portfolio being prepaid.
Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the first six months of 2022, a decrease of $1.6 million from $3.2 million for the first six months of 2021. The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income.
Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the six month period ended June 30, 2022 was 0.73%, compared to 1.68% for the same six month period in 2021. Return on average equity (annualized) was 6.73% for the six month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to 15.31% for the same six month period in 2021. Book value per common share at June 30, 2022 was $21.25, compared to $23.24 at June 30, 2021. The reduction in the book value per common share between the periods is primarily related to the increase in the unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio that were recorded in equity as other comprehensive losses.
General Information
HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates two loan origination offices located in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “should,” and “trend,” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to: maintaining credit quality; maintaining net interest margins; the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank); the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements; enacted and expected changes to the federal funds rate; the anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same on the general economy, the Bank’s clients, and the allowance for loan losses; the amount of the Bank’s non-performing assets in future periods and the appropriateness of the allowances therefor; anticipated future levels of the provision for loan losses; future losses on non-performing assets; the amount and composition of interest earning assets; the amount and compositions of non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities; the availability of alternate funding sources; the payment of dividends or repurchases of stock by HMN; the amount of deposits that will be withdrawn from checking and money market accounts and how the withdrawn deposits will be replaced; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the future outlook for the issuer of the trust preferred securities held by the Bank; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; the ability to remain well capitalized; the impact of new accounting pronouncements; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank’s status as “well-capitalized”) and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject.
A number of factors, many of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same, could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis in the event of non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank; technological, computer-related or operational difficulties including those from any third party cyberattack; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; the Company’s ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.
(Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)
HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
94,954
94,143
Securities available for sale:
Mortgage-backed and related securities
(amortized cost $237,544 and $247,275)
215,504
245,397
Other marketable securities
(amortized cost $55,696 and $40,691)
53,852
40,368
269,356
285,765
Loans held for sale
2,709
5,575
Loans receivable, net
678,512
652,502
Accrued interest receivable
2,396
2,132
Mortgage servicing rights, net
3,234
3,280
Premises and equipment, net
16,950
17,373
Goodwill
802
802
Core deposit intangible
0
10
Prepaid expenses and other assets
5,704
5,427
Deferred tax asset, net
7,392
2,529
Total assets
$
1,082,009
1,069,538
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Deposits
$
978,863
950,666
Accrued interest payable
53
63
Customer escrows
2,133
2,143
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
5,112
6,635
Total liabilities
986,161
959,507
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Serial-preferred stock: ($.01 par value)
authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0
0
0
Common stock ($.01 par value):
authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662
91
91
Additional paid-in capital
40,775
40,740
Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions
134,661
131,413
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,852
)
(1,583
)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares
(1,159
)
(1,256
)
Treasury stock, at cost 4,617,686 and 4,564,087 shares
(60,668
)
(59,374
)
Total stockholders’ equity
95,848
110,031
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,082,009
1,069,538
HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$
7,165
7,557
13,916
14,917
Securities available for sale:
Mortgage-backed and related
708
440
1,435
831
Other marketable
108
62
169
169
Other
76
35
102
66
Total interest income
8,057
8,094
15,622
15,983
Interest expense:
Deposits
287
410
570
863
Advances and other borrowings
5
0
5
0
Total interest expense
292
410
575
863
Net interest income
7,765
7,684
15,047
15,120
Provision for loan losses
66
(891
)
362
(1,467
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
7,699
8,575
14,685
16,587
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges
810
783
1,576
1,522
Loan servicing fees
396
384
782
779
Gain on sales of loans
814
1,665
1,682
3,438
Other
496
1,910
851
2,258
Total non-interest income
2,516
4,742
4,891
7,997
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
4,162
4,096
8,450
7,917
Occupancy and equipment
897
1,104
1,947
2,211
Data processing
576
368
930
715
Professional services
260
283
789
486
Other
1,088
1,129
2,119
2,130
Total non-interest expense
6,983
6,980
14,235
13,459
Income before income tax expense
3,232
6,337
5,341
11,125
Income tax expense
943
1,809
1,565
3,179
Net income
2,289
4,528
3,776
7,946
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(6,251
)
421
(16,269
)
(820
)
Comprehensive (loss) income available to common stockholders
$
(3,962
)
4,949
(12,493
)
7,126
Basic earnings per share
$
0.52
1.01
0.86
1.76
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.52
1.00
0.86
1.74
HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
Selected Financial Data:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
I. OPERATING DATA:
Interest income
$
8,057
8,094
15,622
15,983
Interest expense
292
410
575
863
Net interest income
7,765
7,684
15,047
15,120
II. AVERAGE BALANCES:
Assets (1)
1,044,524
977,622
1,042,629
955,320
Loans receivable, net
677,223
645,234
668,686
640,187
Securities available for sale (1)
299,138
197,739
297,264
181,220
Interest-earning assets (1)
1,006,083
943,544
1,004,541
920,855
Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits
927,015
864,784
924,904
843,735
Equity (1)
113,541
105,693
113,072
104,661
III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1)
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.88
%
1.86
%
0.73
%
1.68
%
Interest rate spread information:
Average during period
3.09
3.25
3.01
3.29
End of period
2.98
3.56
2.98
3.56
Net interest margin
3.10
3.27
3.02
3.31
Ratio of operating expense to average
total assets (annualized)
2.68
2.86
2.75
2.84
Return on average equity (annualized)
8.09
17.18
6.73
15.31
Efficiency
67.92
56.17
71.39
58.22
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2022
2021
2021
IV. EMPLOYEE DATA:
Number of full time equivalent employees
169
164
171
V. ASSET QUALITY:
Total non-performing assets
$
4,294
4,911
1,753
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.40
%
0.46
%
0.18
%
Non-performing loans to total loans receivable
0.62
%
0.70
%
0.27
%
Allowance for loan losses
$
9,644
9,279
9,915
Allowance for loan losses to total assets
0.89
%
0.87
%
1.01
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable
1.40
1.40
1.53
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
224.61
200.81
565.75
VI. BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:
Book value per share common share
$
21.25
24.11
23.24
Six Months
Year Ended
Six Months
VII. CAPITAL RATIOS:
Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period
8.86
%
10.29
%
11.00
%
Average stockholders’ equity to average assets (1)
10.84
10.92
10.96
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits(1)
108.61
109.17
109.14
Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios:
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.85
13.18
14.28
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio
9.71
9.47
10.01
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.85
13.18
14.28
Risk-based capital
14.06
14.43
15.53
1) Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.
CONTACT:
Bradley Krehbiel
Chief Executive Officer, President
HMN Financial, Inc. (507) 252-7169