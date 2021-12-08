HMDmd Introduces Pre-Clinical Prototypes of Head-Worn Display System for Surgery

Development and Evaluation Kits Now Available

HMDmd DEK21 Pre-clinical Prototype

HMDmd DEK21 Pre-clinical Prototype

HMDmd DEK21 Pre-clinical Prototype

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMDmd, Inc. announced that pre-clinical prototypes of their head-worn display system, designed specifically for applications in surgery and interventional medicine, are now available for development and evaluation by OEM system partners.

The DEK21 Wearable Display System, developed in conjunction with partner Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN), is a medical-grade headset providing high-definition video in true, natural 3D, as well as 2D. In addition, diagnostic images and other data pertinent to the case may be displayed in real-time.

John Lyon, CEO of HMDmd, said, "DEK21 is a 'combined' reality device presenting the surgeon with a video image which is equivalent to viewing a 50-inch monitor from six feet, while simultaneously providing a direct look-down view of the operating room environment and peripheral vision for complete situational awareness."

The human factors in the design of the system are directly derived from Kopin's 30+ years of experience in developing display systems for military and enterprise applications, which, Mr. Lyon added, "translates directly into significantly improved ergonomics for the user. For example, the system is lightweight and well-balanced. In addition, users' view of the screen is in constant alignment with their eyes for different head positions, which allows a more comfortable posture and less physical fatigue for the surgeon."

The DEK21 pre-clinical prototype features a high-performance, compact optical design with eyeglass-compatible lens position and a large eyebox, which provides a minimal need for user adjustments. The high-resolution OLED displays are housed in a rugged enclosure with a standard hoop headband. DEK21 is compatible with all industry-standard video interfaces, with two independent video channels for display of both monoscopic and full binocular imagery.

Story continues

John Lyon said, "The DEK21 Wearable Display is focused on applications in minimally invasive surgery, digital surgery, microscopy, robotic surgery and interventional medicine. Our business model is to partner with companies in these fields looking to integrate state-of-the-art head-mounted display systems into their proprietary surgical and interventional systems. HMDmd supports the design-in process and provides headset systems on a semi-custom OEM basis, including customer branding. We look forward to discussions with additional prospective OEM distribution partners and to supplying them with DEK21 units for evaluation and development."

DEK21 at CES 2022

HMDmd will be demonstrating the pre-clinical prototype by appointment in Kopin's private Technology Suite at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort during CES, Jan. 5-7, 2022. For an appointment, please message John Lyon (see contact details below).

About HMDmd, Inc.

HMDmd, based in San Diego, California, is entirely focused on developing and manufacturing high-performance wearable display systems for surgery, interventional medicine and other medical specialties and applications. The Company's business model is to provide customized, medical-grade headsets to be integrated as the display component of the proprietary systems commercialized by strategic distribution partners.

For further information, see www.hmdmd.com and prospective OEM distribution partners of the DEK21 can contact John Lyon at john.lyon@hmdmd.com or 760-518-1132.

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking" statements under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Products mentioned in this press release have not been cleared for marketing by the FDA. The DEK21 wearable display is for development and evaluation purposes only.

HMDmd, Inc.

249, S. Hwy 101, Suite 339

Solana Beach, CA 92075

www.hmdmd.com

Related Images













Image 1: HMDmd DEK21 Pre-clinical Prototype





Wearable Surgical XR Display - Development & Evaluation Kit









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



