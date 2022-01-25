HLTH.IT Rebrands as The Methodical Group

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consulting firm HLTH.IT today announced it has changed its name to The Methodical Group. For decades, the company has been a leader in information technology in the healthcare field, having represented many of the major hospital and healthcare groups in the country. In recent years, it has expanded its reach into staffing, finance, and life sciences. The rebranding is an acknowledgment of the company's significant growth outside of the healthcare marketplace. The Methodical Group will include five divisions including Methodical Healthcare, Methodical Finance, Methodical Life Sciences, Methodical Search, and Methodical Services.

The company is well-known for delivering solid results ahead of schedule and below budget by leveraging its wealth of U.S-based and offshore talent. The new name is a nod to the company's pragmatic, thoughtful, and methodical approach to solving technology issues.

  • Methodical Healthcare will continue the HLTH.IT tradition of providing business, technical, and clinical expertise to enhance the delivery and quality of care, improve patient outcomes, and reduce costs.

  • Methodical Finance works with its financial and fintech clients to build custom solutions that combine deep industry expertise, quantitative analytics, and research, while helping them build capabilities needed for long-term success.

  • The Methodical Life Sciences team of developers and data scientists offers clients a focused set of services and data solutions to help clients bring breakthrough treatments to the market at a consistent rate.

  • Methodical Search provides staffing and executive search functions for companies in a wide variety of industries, using the latest technology and services to improve hiring and staffing efficiency.

  • Methodical Services provides precision IT solutions across all industries for an increasingly digital world with systematic and continuous transformation.

"We are restructuring around our key business units, and we believe this rebranding effort will improve our focus as a company," said Methodical Group President Josh Mann. "We expect to augment our leadership teams without changing any customer or employee relationships. Our core offerings will remain largely unchanged."

The Methodical Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, but its employees and key contractors work remotely from around the globe. The company represents regional and national mid-sized companies as well as many members of the Fortune 500, including some of the best-known healthcare brands in the United States. For more information, visit www.MethodicalGroup.com.

