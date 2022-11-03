HLT Global Berhad (KLSE:HLT) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in HLT Global Berhad's (KLSE:HLT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on HLT Global Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = RM8.2m ÷ (RM271m - RM99m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, HLT Global Berhad has an ROCE of 4.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating HLT Global Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that HLT Global Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 4.8% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 282% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On HLT Global Berhad's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, HLT Global Berhad has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 33% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HLT Global Berhad (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

While HLT Global Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

