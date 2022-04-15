HLS Therapeutics' (TSE:HLS) Dividend Will Be CA$0.05

The board of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of June, with investors receiving CA$0.05 per share. The dividend yield is 1.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

HLS Therapeutics Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Even though HLS Therapeutics isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to expand by 93.9% over the next year. It's encouraging to see things moving in the right direction, but this probably won't be enough for the company to turn a profit. However, the positive cash flow ratio gives us some comfort about the sustainability of the dividend.

HLS Therapeutics Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from US$0.15 to US$0.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.2% a year over that time. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Although it's important to note that HLS Therapeutics' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. See if the 5 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. Is HLS Therapeutics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

