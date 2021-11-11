HLS Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that Gilbert Godin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday November 16, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

An audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel58/hls.to/2371680

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with HLS, please contact your Stifel representative.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

