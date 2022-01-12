HLS Therapeutics to Present at the Sidoti Investor Conference

·2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that Gilbert Godin, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Winter Virtual Investor Conference, taking place January 19-20, 2022. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

HLS will present January 19, 2022, at 1:00pm ET and the presentation can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aIn9_3_DT9-0JTKPV5dITA. HLS will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, January 19 and 20, 2022. To register for the presentation, visit www.sidoti.com/events.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.
Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information, please visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

ABOUT SIDOTI & COMPANY, LLC
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

