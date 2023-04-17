HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Not Lagging Industry On Growth Or Pricing

HLS Therapeutics Inc.'s (TSE:HLS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.4x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry in Canada have P/S ratios below 1x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

What Does HLS Therapeutics' Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, HLS Therapeutics has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/S ratio from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as HLS Therapeutics' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's top line as the year before. Fortunately, a few good years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by 13% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 38% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 16% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that HLS Therapeutics' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our look into HLS Therapeutics shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

