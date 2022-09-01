Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

07:56 PM

'A very challenging window'

As the atmosphere builds around the King Power tonight, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has opened up about the disruption the current transfer window has caused to this side.

Speaking to BT Sport, the ex-Liverpool manager said

"Any environment where you can develop has to be stable," said Rodgers. "Our environment and stability is not there for various reasons. That will change when the window closes but this window has been a very challenging one. "There's no question about that. Players who maybe thought they were moving on are not, us hoping to get players in to improve and help and obviously that hasn't been done. "Then you have players in the last year of their contract. "What is important is collective, is so important. We have talented players but it doesn't count for anything if you are not together. "That is always something you have to enforce as a coach. Once the window shuts it will settle everything down."

07:50 PM

Rashford's excellent record against Leicester

Happy days United fans!

Marcus Rashford has scored more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has any other opponent.

And he loves the King Power too, scoring in three of his last four visits to the stadium

07:46 PM

Ronaldo 'happy' at United?

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Chistiano Ronaldo are on the "same page" over the striker's role at the club.

The United manager said...

" We are happy with him, he's happy to be here and we want to make sure the season a success together."

The Portuguese international's future has been the subject of intense debate after it became public two months that he told United he wanted to leave the club to keep playing Champions League football.

So with Ronaldo staying put until at least January, the question surrounding him is where he fits into ten Hag's side.

This will be the 37-year old's third consecutive start on the bench.

Thoughts United fans?

07:31 PM

Maddison starts for Leicester

The attacking midfielder missed out on the game at Stamford Bridge with a hamstring issue.

But tonight he starts at the King Power.

07:20 PM

Rodgers defends Fofana

French striker Wesley Fofana appeared to criticise Leicester for "false and misleading comments" around his £70m move to Chelsea.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has just been on BT Sport, defending the 21-year old...

"I will always defend players and I will defend Wesley," he said. "A lot has been said about him. I try not to get too emotional. I know where the statement came from and I know it wasn't Wesley Fofana. He is a good kid."

07:18 PM

Tielemens staying?

Youri Tielemens has been the subject of transfer rumours this window, but arriving earlier at the King Power, he is in Leicester's starting XI.

The 25-year old Belgian international has been linked to both Arsenal and Liverpool this summer.

07:06 PM

Manchester United line-up

De Gea, Martinez, Fernandes, Rashford, Malacia, Eriksen, Varane, Dalot, Sancho, Elanga, McTominay

Subs: Heaton, Kovar, Lindelof, Maguire, Casemiro, Fred, Van De Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo

07:02 PM

Leicester line-up

Ward, Justin, Evans, Ndidi, Thomas, Dewasbury Hill, Tielemens, Soumare, Maddison, Barnes,Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Amartey, Castagne, Albrighton, Praet, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka

06:53 PM

A change of midfield for United?

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of Leicester vs Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's side travel to the King Power tonight aiming to make it three wins in a row, whilst Leicester will be hoping to register their first win of the season.

It's been a record summer of spending by Premier League clubs and Manchester United are certainly one of them. With the window set to close at 11pm tonight, United have completed two of the biggest deals so far in winger Antony from Ajax for £82m and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for £50m

The Brazilian midfielder made a promising 10 minute cameo at St Mary's for United on Saturday and he could make his full debut for the club tonight.

The 30-year old could anchor the midfield and there is a possibility that ten Hag will make changes with United playing both tonight and Sunday when early leaders Arsenal visit Old Trafford.

The make up of ten Hag's midfield is somewhat of a mystery but Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes must be two certainties to start.

However, the Brazilian international has spoken of his "special relationship, " with fellow team mate Fred. Both have played together 20 times for Brazil, with the team winning 18 of these matches, drawing once and losing once.

So United fans will be hoping this midfielder duo can re-create this successful partnership at club level, if they both start.

Meanwhile, for Leicester it's been a tough run in their Premier League campaign, understandable tensions are elsewhere tonight, given the lack of transfer activity in the window so far.

And tonight even more frustration for Brendan Rodgers, as according to our Midlands reporter John Percy, Leicester’s move for Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga is set to collapse.

Boga was expected to fly into England for a medical earlier this afternoon but is understood to have turned down a return to the Premier League.

Bottom of the Premier League table with just one point from four games and the feel good vibes from last year have deserted the club for now.

Join us for the team news at 7pm.