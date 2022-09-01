Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Ellen McLaughlin
·5 min read
Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES&nbsp;
Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

07:56 PM

'A  very challenging window'

Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - REUTERS&nbsp;
Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - REUTERS

As the atmosphere builds around the King Power tonight, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has opened up about the disruption the current transfer window has caused to this side.

Speaking to BT Sport, the ex-Liverpool manager said

"Any environment where you can develop has to be stable," said Rodgers.

"Our environment and stability is not there for various reasons. That will change when the window closes but this window has been a very challenging one.

"There's no question about that. Players who maybe thought they were moving on are not, us hoping to get players in to improve and help and obviously that hasn't been done.

"Then you have players in the last year of their contract.

"What is important is collective, is so important. We have talented players but it doesn't count for anything if you are not together.

"That is always something you have to enforce as a coach. Once the window shuts it will settle everything down."

07:50 PM

Rashford's excellent record against Leicester

Happy days United fans!

Marcus Rashford has scored more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has any other opponent.

And he loves the King Power too, scoring in three of his last four visits to the stadium

07:46 PM

Ronaldo 'happy' at United?

Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Telegraph&nbsp;
Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Telegraph

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Chistiano Ronaldo are on the "same page" over the striker's role at the club.

The United manager said...

" We are happy with him, he's happy to be here and we want to make sure the season a success together."

The Portuguese international's future has been the subject of intense debate after it became public two months that he told United he wanted to leave the club to keep playing Champions League football.

So with Ronaldo staying put until at least January, the question surrounding him is where he fits into ten Hag's side.

This will be the 37-year old's third consecutive start on the bench.

Thoughts United fans?

07:31 PM

Maddison starts for Leicester

The attacking midfielder missed out on the game at Stamford Bridge with a hamstring issue.

But tonight he starts at the King Power.

07:20 PM

Rodgers defends Fofana

French striker Wesley Fofana appeared to criticise Leicester for "false and misleading comments" around his £70m move to Chelsea.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has just been on BT Sport, defending the 21-year old...

"I will always defend players and I will defend Wesley," he said. "A lot has been said about him. I try not to get too emotional. I know where the statement came from and I know it wasn't Wesley Fofana. He is a good kid."

07:18 PM

Tielemens staying?

Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Telegraph&nbsp;
Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Telegraph

Youri Tielemens has been the subject of transfer rumours this window, but arriving earlier at the King Power, he is in Leicester's starting XI.

The 25-year old Belgian international has been linked to both Arsenal and Liverpool this summer.

07:06 PM

Manchester United line-up

De Gea, Martinez, Fernandes, Rashford, Malacia, Eriksen, Varane, Dalot, Sancho, Elanga, McTominay

Subs: Heaton, Kovar, Lindelof, Maguire, Casemiro, Fred, Van De Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo 

07:02 PM

Leicester line-up

Ward, Justin, Evans, Ndidi, Thomas, Dewasbury Hill, Tielemens, Soumare, Maddison, Barnes,Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Amartey, Castagne, Albrighton, Praet, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka

06:53 PM

A change of midfield for United?

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of Leicester vs Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's side travel to the King Power tonight aiming to make it three wins in a row, whilst Leicester will be hoping to register their first win of the season.

It's been a record summer of spending by Premier League clubs and Manchester United are certainly one of them. With the window set to close at 11pm tonight, United have completed two of the biggest deals so far in winger Antony from Ajax for £82m and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for £50m

The Brazilian midfielder made a promising 10 minute cameo at St Mary's for United on Saturday and he could make his full debut for the club tonight.

The 30-year old  could anchor the midfield and there is a possibility that ten Hag will make changes with United playing both tonight and Sunday when early leaders Arsenal visit Old Trafford.

The make up of ten Hag's midfield is somewhat of a mystery but Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes must be two certainties to start.

HL: Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - PA
HL: Leicester City vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - PA

However, the Brazilian international has spoken of his "special relationship, " with fellow team mate Fred.  Both have played together 20 times for Brazil, with the team winning 18 of these matches, drawing once and losing once.

So United fans will be hoping this midfielder duo can re-create this successful partnership at club level, if they both start.

Meanwhile, for Leicester it's been a tough run in their Premier League campaign, understandable tensions are elsewhere tonight, given the lack of transfer activity in the window so far.

And tonight even more frustration for Brendan Rodgers, as according to our Midlands reporter John Percy,  Leicester’s move for Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga is set to collapse.

Boga was expected to fly into England for a medical earlier this afternoon but is understood to have turned down a return to the Premier League.

Bottom of the Premier League table with just one point from four games and the feel good vibes from last year have deserted the club for now.

Join us for the team news at 7pm.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • B.C. Lions acquire veteran quarterback Adams from Montreal Alouettes

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday for a 2023 first-round draft pick. Adams fills a need for B.C. (8-2). Last week, starter Nathan Rourke had foot surgery and backup Michael O'Connor was injured in last week's 23-16 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions return to action Sept. 9 visiting Montreal. “Getting a player of Vernon's calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa