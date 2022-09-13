Graham Potter: 'This chance was too big to turn down' - latest updates

Tom Ward
·6 min read
Graham Potter Chelsea live press conference RB Salzburg - PA
Graham Potter Chelsea live press conference RB Salzburg - PA

03:34 PM

The talking is over

That brings to an end Graham Potter's first press conference as Chelsea manager.

03:31 PM

On his journey to the top....

When I left England to go to go Sweden I was working in the ninth tier of English football and I went into the fourth tier of Swedish football. I had no plan that I was going to be sitting here in front of you guys.

Obviously I had ambition to aim as I as high as I could and to take the right steps when they appeared. There was no grand plan, I just focused on doing my best at  every club I've been at and take responsibility for any mistakes along the way.

03:27 PM

When asked if he would have taken the job under old ownership

"It's not fair on the new and old regime [to compare]. The previous ownership was fantastic, success. Our job is to create our own history and path."

03:24 PM

'This chance was too big to turn down'

Graham Potter Chelsea live press conference RB Salzburg - REUTERS
Graham Potter Chelsea live press conference RB Salzburg - REUTERS

03:22 PM

More on his Brighton departure

"Life is abut risks. No one knows what will happen in the future. I left England when I was 30 years old and I went to a club that had sacked their manager every year for the last five years, in the fourth tier of Swedish football [Ostersunds]. I left a secure job and my wife's business for an opportunity.

"I've taken careful steps in my career over the last 17 years, I've not just jumped t things. I've tried to understand what was involved and what the next challenge means. That is what life is."

03:21 PM

On how he sees his role at the club

"I am a head coach and my job is to help the football club. I've always taken that approach. In Sweden, I had the chance to build a football club and that became clear that the club was the most important thing.

"My main job is to help the guys here, help the players that are here, and put out a team on the pitch that the supporters are proud of."

03:19 PM

Promise to Chelsea fans

"The connection between the supporters and the team is the main thing. I would love their support. Everything I've heard so far, I have that. I can promise that I will do my very, very best everyday. I want to see balance in attack/defence."

03:17 PM

Mendy and Kante out

"We want to entertain, but we want to win. We want to create our own team, our own identity. We will fight everyday for it.

"Edou will miss the game, so will NG. Everyone else is fine."

03:12 PM

On European experience

"My experiences in the Champions League were as a supporter. I have Europa League experience with Ostersunds, going to Galatasaray and winning there was fantastic, PAOK as well. This is an amazing evening for us, it is really exciting.

"At the same time, we've been focussing on the game, trying to get a team together and getting to know the players and staff at the training ground. There is no denying, we are really looking forward to it."

03:10 PM

On the Chelsea squad..

"The response from the squad has been really positive. They're an honest and responsible group and I couldn't be happier with them so far. There's a lot of quality here and I can't wait to start working with them and getting to know them better."

03:07 PM

On leaving Brighton and arriving at Chelsea

"It feels like nine weeks or nine months, not nine days [since final game as Brighton boss]. The beauty of football and the beauty of life is you never know what can happen. I had some very intense conversations with the owners; firstly I realised they are good people who made a huge success of their life outside of football.

"It is a really exciting project; it felt really positive. It has been a whirlwind, getting to know people, leaving Brighton, learning about the players. So far it has been really positive."

03:05 PM

Potter speaks

"The football club here, the history, the tradition, the size of the club and to compete in the Champions League, it is a completely different challenge to the one I've had. I had three fantastic years at Brighton, an amazing football club, but I'm very thankful that the ownership here has put their support and belief in me to work with the quality we have here, to be competitive and put a team on the pitch our supporters are very proud of."

02:57 PM

Graham Potter coming up..

Under five minutes now until hear from the new Chelsea manager.

02:31 PM

Not quite a European debut

The Chelsea job is obviously a huge step up for Potter but the 47-year is not unaccustomed to success in European competition.

In 2018, while manager of Swedish club Ostersunds FK, Potter led his side the last-16 of the Europa League where they defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates but lost the two-legged tie  4-2 on aggregate.

02:14 PM

A new era begins at Stamford Bridge....

Graham Potter appears in front of the national media this afternoon for the first time since he was appointed as Chelsea’s new manager.

It's been a whirlwind period for Potter, who only four days after steering Brighton to a 5-2 Premier League victory over Leicester was unveiled as the new man at the helm of one the biggest clubs in world football.

A £60millon contract over five years and a commitment to involve their manager in the search for a new director of football, suggests Todd Boehly thinks he’s found his long-term managerial solution.

The contract is one of the longest ever given to an incoming Chelsea manager and marks a clear deviation from the policy of previous ownership, who while undeniably successful regarded managers as something akin to disposable items.

This afternoon’s press conference is Potter’s first opportunity to publicly outline his plans for this Chelsea side, both this season and beyond.

He clearly did enough to convince the top brass at Chelsea but now he faces the unenviable task of convincing an expectant media and a fan base, who have become accustomed to relentless year-on-year success at Stamford Bridge, that he is the right man for the job.

Potter now has a squad of players under his control whose collective value runs into the hundreds of millions, a blessing certainly but also representative of the pressure and expectation that comes with managing a club of Chelsea’s stature.

The first challenge comes tomorrow, with a home Champions League tie to RB Salzburg. We are just a week removed from Chelsea’s dismal 1-0 loss to away Dinamo Zagreb, a defeat which precipitated Thomas Tuchel’s sudden but perhaps not unexpected departure from the club.

After their match against Liverpool this Sunday was postponed, Chelsea are not scheduled to play again until October 1 - how Potter would love to go into this international break on the back of a win.

Join us for live coverage from 3pm.

