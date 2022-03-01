HKMA’s former chief executive files a SPAC listing as his blank cheque company scours for fintech targets to acquire

Georgina Lee
·4 min read

The former head of Hong Kong’s de facto central bank has formed a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with two family members of the city’s former chief executive, as they look to bank on their credentials to raise funds for their blank cheque company.

Named HK Acquisition Corp, the company filed a draft prospectus sponsored solely by Haitong International on the city’s stock exchange on Monday night. Norman Chan Tak-lam, former chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, owns 51 per cent of the SPAC.

The rest of the 49 per cent is co-owned by Katherine Tsang, former chairperson of Standard Chartered Greater China and the younger sister of Hong Kong’s former chief executive Donald Tsang Yam-kuen, and investment firm Max Giant, which she and her nephew Thomas Tsang Hing-shun co-founded. The younger Tsang, the son of the former Hong Kong leader, is also Max Giant’s chief investment officer.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

SPACs are shell companies created to raise financial war chests through a share sale to investors, using the proceeds to buy assets within a limited period of time. As a late comer to SPACs, the Hong Kong exchange has opened its doors to their listings since January, guarding the new regime with some of the most stringent requirements compared to other markets such as the US, UK and Singapore.

Retiring Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam meets the press at Two International Finance Centre (IFC) in Central on 30 September 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Retiring Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam meets the press at Two International Finance Centre (IFC) in Central on 30 September 2019. Photo: Nora Tam

Hong Kong allows only professional investors to buy and deal in shares issued by a SPAC, and listings need to raise at least HK$1 billion (US$128 million) to qualify for its main board, the highest requirement among all exchanges.

“Our promoters, Dr. Chan and Ms. Tsang, have played very substantial roles in the development and innovation of Hong Kong’s financial services industry,” HK Acquisition Corp said in its listing prospectus. Its directors and senior management are “home-grown icons valuing integrity and ethics as their primary priorities,” who are dedicated to launching a SPAC to support this novel listing alternative of the city’s capital market, the company said.

Katherine Tsang King-suen, the former Chairperson of Greater China, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, poses for photographer at Standard Chartered Bank building in Central on 3 July 2010.
Katherine Tsang King-suen, the former Chairperson of Greater China, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, poses for photographer at Standard Chartered Bank building in Central on 3 July 2010.

HK Acquisition Corp has also warned investors against the risk of relying on the past performances of the promoters, and the risk of the SPAC failing to identify an acquisition target within the required time frame.

“You should not rely on the historical experience of our promoters, and directors, including investments and transactions in which they have taken part … as indicative of our future performance,” it said in the prospectus.

As the head of the HKMA for a decade until he retired in September 2019, Chan has been instrumental in safeguarding the city’s financial stability and helped advance the city’s role as an international offshore hub of the yuan.

The career civil servant, who started his public service during British colonial days as an administrative officer, is most closely associated with the eight rounds of mortgage tightening measures that reduced banks’ exposure to property downturns. As a result of the tightening, the average ratio of mortgages to property value fell to 51 per cent, from 64 per cent in 2009 when Chan took over the HKMA’s reins, from as high as 70 per cent in 1997.

During his career at the monetary authority, Chan helped his predecessor Joseph Yam direct the unprecedented stock market operation by the Hong Kong government to drive away speculators who tried to attack the currency peg during the 1998 Asian financial crisis, under the administration of then chief executive Donald Tsang.

After his retirement from the HKMA, Chan set up his own fintech firm Round Dollar Wallet Technologies in 2020, offering digital payment services to facilitate cross-border payments.

Max Giant’s portfolio of investments include Eat Just, a California-based start-up which creates plant-based eggs and lab-grown meat; and Neusoft Medical Systems, a clinical diagnosis and treatment solutions provider based in Liaoning province.

More from South China Morning Post:

This article HKMA’s former chief executive files a SPAC listing as his blank cheque company scours for fintech targets to acquire first appeared on South China Morning Post

For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2022.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • AP Source: UEFA to take Champions League final off Russia

    UEFA will be stripped of hosting the Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, the Associated Press has learned. An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held on Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis and when officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process said on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.