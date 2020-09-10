HKD Group Hires New Head of M&A

Hong Kong, China, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HKD Group, have announced today that Jarrod Aldridge has joined the firm as Head of M&A, replacing Ian McMahon who steps down after leading the firm’s M&A division over the last decade. Jarrod will focus on leading HKD Group’s rapidly growing investment banking practice in the Asia Pacific region. He will coordinate the firm’s regional outreach efforts to financial sponsors and the entrepreneurial community, leveraging HKD Group’s unique approach, as well as ensuring the successful execution of investment banking projects and M&A deals.

Jarrod has 25 years’ experience in investment banking, closing well over 100 M&A and capital raising transactions for a variety of growth and middle-market companies on a global scale. Over that time, he has gained a wealth of knowledge and experience in the investment banking sector which was particularly attractive to the hierarchy at HKD Group. Prior to joining HKD Group, Jarrod spent nearly a decade focused solely on M&A advisory, after previously acting as a valued underwriter on IPOs, other public financing and M&A advisory transactions.

Jarrod Aldridge said, “I am excited to join HKD Group and help accelerate its growing market position in Asia. The firm is extremely well positioned for the future due to our focus on the knowledge economy and our integrated advisory, market intelligence and investment banking capabilities. I look forward to adding to our expertise and helping orchestrate highly successful outcomes for our banking clients across a wide range of finance raising and M&A transactions.”

Matthew Deng, Chief Executive Officer of HKD Group, said, “HKD Group is very pleased to have Jarrod join our firm to lead our rapidly growing investment banking division and continue to strengthen our position as one of the leading M&A specialists in Asia. Jarrod has an established background in advising business owners and private equity investors, completing a record number of successful deals over the last few years, thus expanding our geographical footprint.”

HKD Group offers each of their clients a wide array of financial services and investment solutions that are tailored to their needs and focused on assisting them achieve their financial goals. In addition to their personal portfolios they also offer services for business’ and corporations who are looking at creating risk adverse strategies that will create a secondary stream of income for them.

