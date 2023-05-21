Hizbollah stages show of strength as stark warning to Israel

Lebanese Hizbollah fighters take part in the large-scale military exercise near Israel - Anwar Amro/AFP

The militia welcomed its VIPs and journalists with a fanfare from its band.

But the atmosphere quickly changed when their fighters started jumping through hoops of fire, shooting off the back of motorbikes and roundhouse-kicking terracotta pots to pieces.

On the hillside backdrop, Israeli flags were blown up and explosions boomed across the mountain filling the air with dust and smoke, as they simulated storming a settlement.

As they captured an enemy soldier, an explosion hit a car. A fleet of drones danced in the air throughout the performance. They blew up a wall that was supposed to represent the border and charged through – the graffiti depicting Israeli abuses even matched the real wall. Men ran around with anti-drone guns.

The performance was a show of strength from Hizbollah, and The Telegraph had front-row (plastic) seats.

The official reasoning behind the exercise was the anniversary of “Liberation Day”, the annual celebration of Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon on May 25 2000.

The “axis of resistance” show, though, came just a month after Israel faced a multi-front confrontation with rocket attacks from both southern Lebanon and Syria. It was the largest escalation since that war and brought the region dangerously close to fresh conflict.

It is extremely rare that Hizbollah, a Lebanese militia, political power, and Iranian proxy force, allows foreign reporters onto their military bases.

The show of force came ahead of Liberation Day, the celebration of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000 - Hassan Ammar/AP

But they had a message: they are ready and prepared to fight if Israel crosses any red lines.

For the few hundred audience members, sitting on our plastic chairs in front of the simulated fighting, it was a jumpy but surreal experience.

Hizbollah-affiliated newspapers had sent journalists to interview the Western reporters about what we were expecting from the day as we waited to enter the military post.

We had not been expecting live ammunition that sounded as though it was ricocheting around above our heads.

“We are coming for you in places that you know and places that you don’t,” the Hizbollah member narrating the exercise boomed through a microphone.

Hizbollah’s number two, Hashem Safieddine, gave a speech in which he emphasised their “complete readiness to confront any aggression” by Israel. He also emphasised “balance” though, with both sides wary of starting a new war. Israel would “later” see their procession-guided missiles, the senior official said, if anything was to escalate.

The exercise was an extremely rare chance for Western media to witness Hizbollah in action - Anwar Amro/AFP

For Hizbollah, the performance was a low-risk way of reminding the region of their strength and their military arsenal. While retaliatory exchanges still keep the border tense, both sides have avoided escalations large enough to start another war since the brutal 2006 Lebanon War.

Hizbollah did not take responsibility for the rocket attacks fired from the south of Lebanon in April but it is unlikely that Hamas, who Israel blamed for the escalation, could have carried it out without their approval. The head of their political bureau was also in Lebanon meeting the Hizbollah chief at the time of the attacks.

The Telegraph spotted delegations from Iranian proxy forces Hamas and the Houthis in the audience on Sunday.

Mohammad Yassin, the head of the Palestinian Liberation Front’s Lebanon wing, told The Telegraph on Sunday that the united front of the anti-Israel and pro-Iran alliance was not new, but this event was a reassurance of how closely they would stand together.

Hizbollah-affiliated journalists and delegations from the axis of resistance were keen to make sure that we knew that what we had seen today was just the “tip of the iceberg” of their weapons arsenal.

“You should write in the newspaper that Netanyahu is this big,” the man sitting in front of me said as he held his thumb and index finger barely apart. He later told me that he had been involved in organising the event. He estimated that it had cost more than $20,000, “but that’s not including the ammunition… and we used a lot of ammunition,” he said with a smirk.

“This is a once in a lifetime event. You are lucky to be here, you have the scoop."