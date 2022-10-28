HIVE Blockchain Technologies' (CVE:HIVE) investors will be pleased with their massive 400% return over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 22% in that time. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 400% in that period. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that HIVE Blockchain Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years HIVE Blockchain Technologies saw its revenue grow at 79% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 71% per year in that time. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like HIVE Blockchain Technologies can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that HIVE Blockchain Technologies shareholders are down 80% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.0%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for HIVE Blockchain Technologies that you should be aware of.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

