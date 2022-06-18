Hiura's tiebreaking HR in 7th lifts Brewers over Reds 5-4

  • Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura reacts after he is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura reacts after he is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura throws to first after forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. Alec Bohm was safe at first. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura throws to first after forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. Alec Bohm was safe at first. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader, left, and Keston Hiura (18) celebrate a win over the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader, left, and Keston Hiura (18) celebrate a win over the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader tosses the ball to first baseman Keston Hiura for the final out to win the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader tosses the ball to first baseman Keston Hiura for the final out to win the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura hits a two-run scoring single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura hits a two-run scoring single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) and Keston Hiura (18) celebrate after a two-run home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael B. Thomas)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) and Keston Hiura (18) celebrate after a two-run home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael B. Thomas)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura (18) hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael B. Thomas)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura (18) hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael B. Thomas)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Kodi Whitley (38) looks on as Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura, back left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael B. Thomas)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Kodi Whitley (38) looks on as Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura, back left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael B. Thomas)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is hit by a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is hit by a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
3 min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — Keston Hiura hit a tiebreaking home run off Ross Detwiler in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in a battle of long balls on Friday night for their third win 13 games.

Hunter Renfroe's three-run homer in the fourth and Willy Adames' solo shot in the fifth built a 4-0 lead against Hunter Greene on a night every run scored on a homer.

Albert Alomora Jr. hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham followed with solo drives in the sixth on Eric Lauer's first two pitches of the inning to tie the score 4-4.

Detwiler (0-1) entered with one out in the seventh and Hiura, the No. 9 batter, hit a first-pitch fastball the opposite way to right-center.

Lauer (6-2), who had been 0-3 with a 6.60 ERA since winning at St. Louis in May 26, givie up four rns and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Miguel Sánchez got the last two outs of the seventh, Devin Williams pitched a one-hit eighth and Brad Boxberger stranded two runners for his first save since last Aug. 2.

Kyle Farmer singled leading off, Nick Senzel walked with one out and pinch-hitter Joey Votto flied to Tyrone Taylor on the center field warning track.

Greene, who allowed five home runs to the Brewers on May 2, allowed four runs four hits and two walks in five innings, raising his ERA to 5.26.

GETTING BACK

Milwaukee catcher Pedro Severino, serving an 80-game suspension following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, was sent to Double-A Biloxi on a rehabilitation assignment. Barring any Brewers' rainouts, Severino would be eligible to return to the Brewers on July 3 at Pittsburgh. The Brewers also assigned OF Corey Ray outrigh to Triple-A Nashville and sent RHP Jandel Gustave (hamstring) to Nashville on rehab assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby felt good, one day after leaving Milwaukee’s game in the fifth inning with left elbow soreness, manager Craig Counsell said. … IF Kolten Wong (right calf) is “trending toward” being ready to play when Milwaukee returns home to face Wong’s former team, St. Louis, on Monday, Counsell said.

Reds: Votto was scratched from manager David Bell’s original starting lineup, getting a day off. … RHP Tony Santilla (lower back) was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. … IF/OF Max Schrock (left calf strain) was activated from the 60-day IL. … RHP Lucas Sims (bulging disk) was transferred to the 60-day IL. … LHP Nick Lodolo (lower right back strain) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville at Durham on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Rookie RHP Jason Alexander (0-0) is scheduled to make his fourth career start and first against the Reds on Saturday. Cincinnati RHP Graham Ashcraft (3-0) allowed four runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings at St. Louis last Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

