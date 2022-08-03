Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second and scored on Peralta's tiebreaking single.

Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Saturday, and Siri came over from Houston in a three-way trade on Monday.

Ryan Thompson (3-2) got the win after pitching two hitless innings. Jason Adam worked the ninth for his fifth save in six attempts.

Teoscar Hernández drove in Toronto's runs with a first-inning double and his 15th homer in the fourth. Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs and three hits in four innings, striking out five. Rays opener Jalen Beeks pitched one inning and Ryan Yarbrough followed with four innings, giving up Hernández's homer as his only hit.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s eighth-inning single was Toronto’s only hit in four innings against Thompson, Pete Fairbanks and Adam. The Blue Jays entered the game as the AL’s wild-card leader after winning 13 of their previous 16 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling was placed on the 15-day IL with a right glut strain. ... OF George Springer missed the fourth of five games with a sore right elbow, but he has resumed baseball activities.

Rays: RHP Matt Wisler (neck strain) is almost ready to pitch a rehab inning before being activated. ... OF Harold Ramirez, out since July 18, is due for another X-ray on his fractured right thumb.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (11-5, 2.42 ERA) will open a four-game series at Minnesota on Thursday night.

Rays: LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-3, 2.70 ERA) will pitch Thursday night’s opener of a four-game series at Detroit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Dick Scanlon, The Associated Press

