Can hits out at "below the belt" criticism after win over Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can has come in for a lot of criticism after an inconsistent start to the season for himself and his team.
After three defeats in a row, Dortmund bounced back with a much-needed three points, beating Leipzig 2-1 on Saturday.
And after the game, Can opened up about how the criticism has affected him, saying he believes some of it has been unfair.
"I am only human and I try to perform. It doesn't work every week, not in every game. I don't try to hide. I try to be there in the dressing room. I haven't had good games - I know that. I can take criticism, but if it's below the belt, I can't take it," Can told Sky Germany.
"It was below the belt, but I don't want to complain too much. I just want to keep playing football and be there for the boys. It's not always easy, but that's what I try to do every day," he added.
On why he feels he has been singled out for criticism, Can said:
“I'm just the way I am. I don't pretend to be anything. Some can deal with it, some can't.”