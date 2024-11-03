Can hits out at "below the belt" criticism after win over Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can has come in for a lot of criticism after an inconsistent start to the season for himself and his team.

After three defeats in a row, Dortmund bounced back with a much-needed three points, beating Leipzig 2-1 on Saturday.

And after the game, Can opened up about how the criticism has affected him, saying he believes some of it has been unfair.

"I am only human and I try to perform. It doesn't work every week, not in every game. I don't try to hide. I try to be there in the dressing room. I haven't had good games - I know that. I can take criticism, but if it's below the belt, I can't take it," Can told Sky Germany.

"It was below the belt, but I don't want to complain too much. I just want to keep playing football and be there for the boys. It's not always easy, but that's what I try to do every day," he added.

On why he feels he has been singled out for criticism, Can said:

“I'm just the way I am. I don't pretend to be anything. Some can deal with it, some can't.”