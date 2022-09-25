Hitchcock’s fear of eggs and other phobias of the rich and famous

Kate Summerscale
·8 min read
'Worse than frightened – they revolt me': the master of horror was horrified by eggs - Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images
'Worse than frightened – they revolt me': the master of horror was horrified by eggs - Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images

Alfred Hitchcock suffered from ovophobia, a horror of eggs. “I’m frightened of eggs,” he told the Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci in 1963. “Worse than frightened – they revolt me. That white round thing without any holes, and when you break it, inside there’s that yellow thing, round, without any holes… Brr!” An egg was all surface or all innards: easily cracked but also impenetrable, horribly intact. “Have you ever seen anything more revolting than an egg yolk breaking and spilling its yellow liquid?” he asked Fallaci. “Blood is jolly, red. But egg yolk is yellow, revolting. I’ve never tasted it.” A punctured yolk seemed to bleed out its thick, gleaming fluid.

One woman in 10 and one man in 20 is afflicted by a specific diagnosable phobia – an excessive fear that interferes with normal life – and many more have aversions or anxieties that they describe as phobias. Even the most powerful among us are prey to overwhelming, irrational fears. Steve Jobs wore polo-neck sweaters because he was scared of buttons (a condition known as koumpounophobia). Elizabeth I was afraid of the dark (nyctophobia). Cicero dreaded public speaking (glossophobia). Frédéric Chopin was terrified by the idea that he might be buried alive (taphephobia). Robert Graves feared the telephone (telephonophobia), and both Augustus Caesar and Caligula panicked at the sound of thunder (brontophobia).

The horror writer Stephen King, whose 1986 novel It is partly responsible for the modern fear of clowns (coulrophobia), is afflicted by triskaidekaphobia. ‘The number 13 never fails to trace that old icy finger up and down my spine,” he confessed. “When I’m writing, I’ll never stop work if the page number is 13 or a multiple of 13; I’ll just keep on typing till I get to a safe number.” And the model Kendall Jenner suffers from trypophobia, an aversion to clusters of holes. “I can’t even look at little holes,” she wrote in 2016. “It gives me the worst anxiety. Who knows what’s in there?”

Some of the more common phobias – of spiders, heights, blood and snakes, for instance – seem to be rooted in our evolutionary history, being vestiges of fears that were once essential to our survival as a species. Salvador Dalí had entomophobia, an aversion to insects that may originally have served as a defence against disease. “If I were on the edge of a precipice,” he wrote in 1942, “and a large grasshopper sprang upon me and fastened itself to my face, I should prefer to fling myself over the edge rather than endure this frightful ‘thing’.”

Musophobia, a loathing of rats that afflicted George Orwell, may derive from rodents’ capacity to carry disease. Orwell bestowed his aversion on Winston Smith, the central character in Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949). Winston refuses to betray his girlfriend, Julia, even when he is beaten and electrocuted, but his gaolers know how to break him. “Have you ever seen a rat leap through the air?” asks his tormentor in Room 101, brandishing a cage that holds two of the creatures. “They will leap on to your face and bore straight into it. Sometimes they attack the eyes first. Sometimes they burrow through the cheeks and devour the tongue.” Winston senses the “foul, musty odour of the brutes” as the wire of the cage glances against his cheek. “Do it to Julia!” he cries out in horror. “Do it to Julia! Not me! Julia! I don’t care what you do to her. Tear her face off, strip her to the bones. Not me! Julia! Not me!”

Musophobic: Orwell gave his fear of rats to his protagonist Winston Smith in 1984 - United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo
Musophobic: Orwell gave his fear of rats to his protagonist Winston Smith in 1984 - United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

But even latent fears are activated by incidents in our lives. Dalí believed that he acquired his phobia of insects as a boy, when a female cousin crushed a large grasshopper under the collar of his shirt: “Though it was eviscerated and abundantly sticky with a loathsome fluid, it still stirred, half-destroyed, between my shirt collar and my flesh, and its jagged legs clutched my neck.”

Scarlett Johansson told a journalist that she developed katsaridaphobia as a girl, upon waking to find a cockroach crawling across her face. Sigmund Freud dated his terror of trains (siderodromophobia) to an overnight railway journey he took when he was two, during which he thought that he saw his mother undressing for bed. He believed that he had unconsciously displaced on to the train both his excitement at the sight of his naked mother and his fear that he would be punished for his feelings. A phobia, Freud speculated, was a forbidden feeling that had been projected on to an external object. The dark, disowned emotion could then be avoided. “Fleeing from an internal danger is a difficult enterprise,” he explained. “One can save oneself from an external danger by flight.”

Sometimes the phobias of famous people seem related to their fame. The actor Macaulay Culkin developed agoraphobia after becoming the child star of Home Alone (1990). The world seemed so hungry for him that he was terrified of leaving the house. “There was always photographers in the bushes and things like that,” he told the television host Larry King in 2004, “and there was a lot of things out there that were trying to consume me. It felt like the buildings were going to eat me.” The reclusive poet Emily Dickinson used similar language to describe an encounter with a group of neighbours outside a local church one Sunday in 1853: “Several soared around me,” she wrote to her sister-in-law, “and, sought to devour me.”

Oprah Winfrey suffers from globophobia, an aversion to balloons usually based on a fear of the pop made by a balloon when it bursts. The sound “reminds me of gunfire”, she said in 2013, “and perhaps somewhere in my life or in a past childhood I must’ve had something to do with gunfire, because it just really freaks me out being around balloons”. The South Korean film star So Ji-sub confessed to a television presenter in 2017 that being anywhere near a balloon made him feel that his “insides were going to burst”, as if his body was itself a sack of air, preserved by pressure, poised to explode.

To blame: can One Direction Niall Horan's phobia of birds traced back to Hitchcock's film? - Philippe Halsman/Magnum Photos
To blame: can One Direction Niall Horan's phobia of birds traced back to Hitchcock's film? - Philippe Halsman/Magnum Photos

To declare that you have a phobia can be a way of alerting others to your vulnerability. Niall Horan, who became famous suddenly in 2010 as a member of the boy band One Direction, told an interviewer that he had a horror of pigeons. “One once flew in through my bathroom window,” he said, “and went for me while I was having a wee. That was enough. I think pigeons target me.” On the band’s tour of America in 2012, security guards swept the outdoor venues for birds. “Niall’s really scared of pigeons,” confirmed his band mate Harry Styles. “We have to protect him.”

This fear of birds – ornithophobia – is luridly dramatised in Hitchcock’s movie The Birds (1963), in which ravens, gulls and crows attack the inhabitants of Bodega Bay, California, and the town’s residents suspect one another of being somehow implicated in the violence. The film is steeped in paranoia, uncertainty, an electrifying alienation, as if the birds’ malevolent fury is an explosive enactment of something hidden. The uneasy fears of Hitchcock’s characters are often related to traumatic events in the past. In Vertigo (1958), “Scottie” Ferguson is imbued with a terror of heights – acrophobia – when he sees a fellow policeman fall to his death.

Hitchcock told Oriana Fallaci that it was not only eggs that he feared. In fact, he said, he was the most cowardly man she would ever meet. He was frightened by policemen, because his father had once arranged for a London bobby to lock him in a cell when he was 11; and he was afraid of crowds, burglars, people arguing, violence, darkness and Sundays (his parents used to put him to bed at six on a Sunday, he explained, and then go out to eat at a restaurant). He was so afraid that a madman might creep into his bedroom to cut his throat that he locked his door every night. He was even scared of his own films, he told Fallaci: “I never go to see them. I don’t know how people can bear to watch my movies.”

“That’s rather illogical, Mr Hitchcock,” Fallaci retorted when he listed his many terrors. “Come to that, your movies are illogical, too. From the logical point of view, not one of them can stand inspection.”

“Agreed,” said Hitchcock, who had built a career on irrational fear. “But what is logic? There’s nothing more stupid than logic.”

The Book of Phobias and Manias by Kate Summerscale (Wellcome, £16.99) will be published on Oct 6

Latest Stories

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Former goalie Pekka Rinne rejoins Preds as special adviser

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have brought back former goaltender Pekka Rinne in a new role as a special alumni adviser. General manager David Poile announced the move Thursday. Rinne is the only player in franchise history whose number has been retired. Rinne, a native of Kempele, Finland, was Finland's goaltending coach on its run to the 2022 World Junior Championship silver medal. Rinne will watch and learn from Predators goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok and goaltending deve

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0