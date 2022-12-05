‘It has hit very hard’: health gets in the way of work in Grimsby

Richard Partington Economics correspondent
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer</span>
Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

“I don’t need to come here often but I need it now,” Phill, a former fish filleter, tells the volunteers at the Rock Foundation foodbank in Grimsby, as he gathers three carrier bags to last him the week. “I don’t like it – I call it scrounging, even though I need it. But I don’t come willy nilly.”

Outside the queue is showing no sign of slowing. Two hours after opening, on a cold, grey day in the town once famous for its fishing fleet, men, women and whole families are still turning up to collect food from a trestle table inside the entrance of a derelict school near the docks.

The facility will help about 200 people today. Demand has soared, particularly for emergency “NFA” (no fixed abode) bags. Not because more people are on the streets, but because they contain food which does not require increasingly costly energy to cook.

Having cycled from his flat nearby, Phill’s back is convulsed in spasm because of a prolapsed disc, the result of his time on the docks lifting heavy crates of dogfish, sea bass and cod. He has not worked for a decade, and has given up trying to get medical help.

“I’ve just learnt to get on with it. I’m sick of banging my head against the wall around here,” he says.

Nick, a coordinator at the Rock Foundation food bank in Grimsby.
Nick, a coordinator at the Rock Foundation food bank in Grimsby. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

Britain is suffering from worsening health, as the NHS and social care system buckles amid chronic staff shortages and soaring demand after the Covid pandemic and years of underinvestment. Rates of long-term illness are significantly higher in the north of England than in London and the south-east. In Grimsby it’s no different, with a recent warning from the hospital trust that its main departments are either full or facing significant pressures.

Across the country NHS waiting lists and ambulance response times have hit record lengths, while seeing a GP or dentist has become an almost gladiatorial battle, fought each morning over jammed phone lines.

Beyond the immediate impact on individuals, economists fear the crumbling health system is failing to keep people fit enough to stay in work, at a time when employers are struggling to fill a near record number of job vacancies. Official figures show long-term sickness among working-age adults has topped 2.5 million for the first time.

In the latest in our series on Britain’s missing workers, the Guardian explores the links between health and wealth in Grimsby. The town is in North East Lincolnshire, a borough that has had the biggest fall in the number of years of life in good health in England and Wales over the past decade. The measure has been relatively steady nationwide at just over 62, but here it has fallen since 2011 – by nine years for men and almost five for women. In wealthier areas of the UK, such as Wokingham, Berkshire, healthy life expectancy is about 15 years higher – almost the same gap as between the UK average and Sudan.

Interactive

Such declines are “simply staggering”, says Andy Haldane, a former Bank of England chief economist. Now chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts thinktank, Haldane fears Britain’s worsening health is hitting economic growth and worsening the cost of living crisis.

“It suggests a sharp regress in lifespans after more than 200 years of uninterrupted progress,” he says, suggesting the interlinked gains for health and economy made since the industrial revolution risk going into reverse.

Interactive

On a misty morning outside Grimsby town hall, a group of social workers flown in from South Africa gather for an induction day, newly recruited by the local authority to help fix its failing children’s service. Rated “inadequate” in a damning Ofsted report last year, the government has appointed a commissioner to oversee its work.

Philip Jackson, the council’s Conservative leader, is pushing to end a reliance on agency staff – half of the local social care workforce – but has struggled to hire locally. He says a combination of factors are contributing to ill health in parts of the town – not least the decline of its once famous fishing industry – but dismisses suggestions that government cuts or a lack of funding play a role.

The council budget has been slashed by almost £60m a year since 2010, while the authority is expected to overspend this year because of the troubles at its children’s services division. Last year it closed half of its 12 family hubs to save money.

Philip Jackson, Tory leader of north east Lincolnshire council
Philip Jackson, the council’s Tory leader, dismisses suggestions that government cuts or a lack of funding are playing a role. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

“We’re using the money we’ve saved from closing the buildings to deliver the services differently, to families in their own homes, which is proving to be just effective,” says Jackson.

Matthew Patrick, a Labour councillor and local party leader, disagrees. “You’ve had the decline locally and nationally. Almost every service has been cut,” says Patrick, whose party faced its own share of criticism while leading the council for almost a decade, until the Tories won control in 2019. Still, he argues north east Lincolnshire was hamstrung by Westminster.

“We’ve seen the rise of foodbanks, plus every indicator that you’ve seen nationally in other areas about the rise of poverty and the challenges coming from austerity. It has hit Grimsby very hard,” he adds.

Despite challenges linked to the decline of its trawler fleet, Grimsby’s economy is making progress in the renewables sector as a hub for offshore wind, as well as ports and logistics, chemicals and food processing.

That said – in a town where Brexit won overwhelming support – almost 200 jobs were put at risk last month after the Icelandic owners of a major local fish processing plant warned they would pull out of the area, following steep losses caused by leaving the EU and the Covid pandemic.

Interactive

While there are local job opportunities, Jackson says there is a “difficulty around reskilling” people so they can take up vacancies. There are some Grimbarians who have “attitudinal issues” to overcome, he says.

“If they aren’t willing to get themselves into a situation where they can participate in the jobs market, that does make it a lot more difficult for them – and if they’re not looking after their health properly too.”

It is not the case for everyone. Many people are genuinely looking for work, Jackson says. However, some families have not seen work in two or three generations, even now with significant vacancies across low and high-skilled employment. “Some of them probably don’t even want to [find work], you know? They’ve learned a different lifestyle,” he adds.

It is a delicate issue in a town where Sacha Baron Cohen angered residents by portraying it as a rundown badlands in his film Grimsby and Channel 4 faced a backlash over its “poverty porn” series Skint. However, Jackson denies – when pressed – that his comments might suggest he thinks local people are lazy.

The council is doing more to work in partnership with local health authorities and voluntary organisations to help people struggling with both their physical and mental health, as well as employment.

On the 1950s-built Nunsthorpe estate, Stephen Ryder, the managing director of Creating Positive Opportunity, a community business group, is running a cut-price gym class, funded in part by the council for people out of work and struggling with their fitness.

Funded in part by the council, the session is run by the personal trainer Emma Camm and is designed to help people rebuild their physical health, mental wellbeing, confidence and soft skills in order to give them the building blocks for finding work.

Dale Escombe takes part in Emma Camms fitness classes.
Dale Escombe takes part in Emma Camms fitness classes. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

Dale Escombe, 52, is lifting weights in a session run by Camm. He lost a job because of being overweight. “It put a downer on things, a big dint in my confidence” he says.

The former tree cutter comes to the centre about two or three times a week for English, maths and gym classes, and hopes to find a job working in an office. “I was sat on the settee for about three months watching telly. But coming here, with Emma has given me my confidence back.”

A government spokesperson says it recognises the links between health conditions and work, and that £1.3bn of investment is being made available across the country over the next three years. Councils have also been given an additional £3.7bn for local priorities, including an extra £12m for north east Lincolnshire.

“We have a range of initiatives to help those with a long-term illness start, stay and succeed in work, including tailored work coach support, and our updated employer guidance sets out how to support people to remain in work while managing a health condition,” the spokesperson adds.

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy