Hit-and-run sends 9-year-old Regina girl to hospital

(Matt Howard/CBC - image credit)

Regina Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who hit a nine-year-old girl with their vehicle in the North Central neighbourhood and then fled.

In a news release, police said the girl was struck just before 1 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Retallack Street.

According to police, the vehicle immediately drove away from the area without stopping to help the girl.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was sent to hospital.

Police said witnesses believe the vehicle involved was white but officers are looking for more information.

Anyone with details that could help identify the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Regina Police or Crime Stoppers.