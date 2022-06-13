Hit-and-run driver said screaming people scared her into dragging man, Doral police say

Three people, two cars, cosmetic surgery and possibly a language barrier converged Saturday evening in a hit-run and quarter-mile dragging, Doral police say.

Nashville resident Danlesha Hall, who had been staying at the Doral Hyatt Place, spent Saturday and Sunday night at the nearby Miami-Dade Corrections’ Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Hall is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and was issued two tickets for leaving the scene of an accident. Bond was set at $16,000.

The victims, who were not identified by police and whose names were redacted from the arrest affidavit, were described as a married couple. The wife, the report said, suffered a broken right arm, and both she and her husband suffered road rash.

Saturday evening on Northwest 87th Avenue in Doral

A friend of Hall’s came to Miami for cosmetic surgery and rented a car so she could be driven around during recovery by Hall. The arrest affidavit says Hall was alone in the white 2020 Ford, on the northbound side of Northwest 87th Avenue, when she got into a collision with a shuttle van driven by the married couple at about 3200 NW 87th Ave.

Video obtained by WSVN-Channel 7 shows the married couple were in a Ford shuttle van.

The collision didn’t disable either vehicle. Hall continued north on Northwest 87th Avenue and the couple gave chase in the shuttle van until they boxed Hall in at the busy Northwest 36th Street intersection.

When the wife got out of the shuttle van, Hall reversed her car, then cut forward around the shuttle van, hitting the woman as she did so. Her husband grabbed onto the door of Hall car and was “dragged northbound on Northwest 87th Avenue towards 41st Street for approximately a quarter of a mile” before he let go.

The report says surveillance video from cameras at the Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street intersection backs up that account. But Hall said she pulled over after the crash at Northwest 36th Street and, before she could get out of her rental car, the couple “began to strike her vehicle front windshield and screaming in Spanish.”

Hall claimed between the banging and the language she didn’t understand, “she was in fear for her life.” She accelerated away while the husband was hanging onto the door of the car and punching the left side of her face.

The report says Hall claims she called 911, but hung up before speaking to anyone.