A hit-and-run driver killed a Broward woman, cops say. A Miami woman has been arrested

A Miami woman sits in Broward County Jail after being charged in the early Saturday hit-and-run death of a Tamarac woman.

Lauderhill police said they got help in finding Ashlee Washington, 23, in Miami Saturday night. She’s charged with failure to remain at a crash site involving a death and evidence tampering with bond set at $101,000.

The woman killed as she crossed North State Road 7 in the 1300 block around 3:30 a.m. Saturday was Gillian Robinson aka Gillian Afrose Nemaifraser, a 53-year-old mother whose Facebook page says she worked in health care and was born in Palo Seco, Saint Patrick, Trinidad and Tobago.

While Lauderhill police say “speed was a factor,” they also say they don’t know exactly how fast the red 2018 Chevrolet Cruz was going when it hit Robinson.

A check of online Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach driving records say Washington’s only previous South Florida driving issue was running a red light in Bal Harbor last November, for which she owes $277.

Anyone who knows anything about this case can contact Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or online.