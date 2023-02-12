Hit-and-run driver arrested in SLO crash that killed cyclist, police say

Elizabeth Wilson
·1 min read

A San Luis Obispo driver accused of striking and killing a 23-year-old bicyclist Saturday night was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to the scene of a fatal vehicle-versus-cyclist collision at the intersection of South Higuera Street and Prado Road around 9:01 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

“After emergency personnel arrived on the scene, it was determined that the bicyclist had succumbed to his injuries,” police said.

According to the release, a total of two vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.

“The bicyclist was hit by one vehicle, and then struck by a second,” police said.

The first driver — later identified as Eduardo Torres, 29, of San Luis Obispo — fled the scene, police said.

San Luis Obispo police investigate the scene of a deadly crash that killed a cyclist on South Higuera Street on Saturday night, Feb. 11, 2023.
After following up on several leads, investigators found Torres’ vehicle parked at a nearby residence and arrested him, the release said.

The second driver, who was not identified in the release, remained on the scene and fully cooperated with investigators, police said.

“Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor with the second driver,” police said in the release.

The name of the cyclist is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The accident is still under investigation, according to the news release. Witnesses are asked to contact the on-duty watch commander at 805-781-7313 and reference Case No. 230211070.

