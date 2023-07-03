Hit-and-run crash that killed man riding scooter may have been ‘intentional,’ cops say

A hit-and-run crash that killed a 61-year-old man riding a scooter may have been intentional, Utah police reported.

The man died after a collision with another vehicle at 1:15 a.m. Monday, July 3, Salt Lake City police said in a news release. The other driver left the scene without stopping.

A preliminary investigation showed the other driver turned around before striking the scooter, police told KSTU.

Although the investigation continues, the crash appears to have been intentional, police said in the news release.

They do not know if the two drivers knew each other, police said. They have no information on the other driver or vehicle.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash, but the scooter rider did not survive. His name has not been released pending notification of his family.

Detectives urged the driver to call 911 and turn themselves in. They ask that anyone with information call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-144525.

