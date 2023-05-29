Hit-and-run accident claims elderly cyclist’s life in Burlington

A hit-and-run incident on May 18th claimed the life of an 81-year-old male cyclist at around 2:30 PM on North Shore Boulevard, near the QEW overpass in Burlington.

According to Halton police, the elderly cyclist was riding eastbound when an unidentified vehicle struck him. Despite immediate efforts by emergency responders, the cyclist's injuries proved fatal, and he passed away shortly after being rushed to Burlington Hospital.

The vehicle responsible for the collision fled the scene, leaving the cyclist behind. Witnesses report that the involved vehicle was last seen turning northbound on Maple Avenue.

The Halton police, in its preliminary investigation, said that the vehicle in question is a recent model year silver VW Jetta or a similar four-door vehicle. Detectives have determined that the vehicle likely sustained significant damage to its front right side and its hood and windshield.

The Burlington District uniform and plain-clothed officers swiftly initiated an investigation in response to this incident. However, the Collision Reconstruction Unit has since assumed responsibility for the case, leading the thorough investigation. The unit has also received valuable support from the members of the Forensic Services team.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, a section of North Shore Boulevard in the vicinity of the QEW was closed off for approximately five hours. The police urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision or possesses information that could aid in identifying the involved vehicle to come forward and share details that will assist in resolving this hit-and-run case.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter