‘Hit the Road’ Boasts One of the Most Magical Child Performances You’ll Ever See

Nick Schager
·5 min read
Kino Lorber
Kino Lorber

Rayan Sarlak is the scene-stealer of the year, a force of personality so exuberant and endearing that Hit the Road can barely contain him—not that it would want to under any circumstances. A pint-sized motormouth who can’t stop asking questions, crawling about the backseat of his family’s SUV (and the father who shares it with him), and running around with reckless abandon, his voice as loud as his growls are spontaneous, he’s a whirlwind of motion, sound and energy, and exactly the sort of rambunctious spirit that belongs on the expansive silver screen. It’s no surprise that, when he’s introduced pretend-playing a keyboard drawn on his father’s leg cast, we can hear the twinkling notes: the kid is magic.

Jafar Panahi: Filmmaking Ban Is My Iranian Prison

Fortunately, as great as Sarlak is, he’s not the only laudable aspect of Hit the Road, a spartan and oblique road-trip drama from Iranian writer/director Panah Panahi that, after showings at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and New York Film Festival, premieres in New York theaters on April 22, with a national rollout to follow. Panahi is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi (Crimson Gold, This is Not a Film), whose decade-long battle against the Iranian government has forced him to make movies on the sly and prevented him from leaving his homeland, and his feature debut feels attuned to his family’s arduous situation, tapping into a sense of alienation, dislocation and separation that they all undoubtedly know well. There’s both humor and heartache in this saga about one clan’s journey toward escape and, with it, disconnection, captured by Panahi with a precision and empathy that marks him as a chip off the auteurist block.

On the dusty side of a busy road that winds through rural mountains, a nameless family has pulled over for reasons that are not immediately apparent. Mom (Pantea Panahiha) sleeps in the front seat as scruffily bearded Dad (Hasan Majuni) does likewise in back, their adolescent son (Sarlak)—whose nickname is “Monkey the Second”—idly lounging on his father’s enormous leg cast. The couple’s eldest son (Amin Simiar) walks around the vehicle, grabbing a water bottle and checking on their dog Jessy, who’s sick and residing in the trunk. A weird electronic buzzing noise awakens Mom, who asks her youngest where they are. “We’re dead,” he replies, and though he hardly intends that statement to be literal, there’s a pall hovering over this unit, one that can’t be specifically pinpointed but lingers in the air like an invisible shroud.

Mom quickly deduces that Sarlak’s boy has a cell phone hidden in his pants, which he declares he needs in order to stay in touch with “hundreds” of people, not least of which is a young girl he says will eventually be his bride. This device, however, is viewed as a threat by Mom, who destroys its SIM card and hides it in the rocks near where they’ve stopped, leaving behind a marker so they might retrieve it later—a turn of events to which the young boy inevitably objects. They’re soon back on the road with their elder son behind the wheel, his face boasting the sort of expressionless look that suggests soul-deep misery and fear, and Panahi follows them as they proceed along their chosen route, allowing only the faintest of details to trickle out of their testy exchanges. While concrete details about the purpose of this expedition are sparse, one gleans that a farewell is forthcoming involving the older boy, whom a heartache-stricken Mom and morose-looking Dad claim is on his way to meet people who have something to do with his impending marriage.

The further they travel, the more one suspects that Mom and Dad’s story has been designed to placate their live-wire tyke, and that a deeper truth is lurking beneath this charged surface. Hit the Road’s refusal to fully divulge what’s going on is key to its simmering suspense, just as Sarlak’s performance is the engine that propels its humanistic comedy. Bouncing off the walls in their rented SUV (whose windows he draws on with permanent marker) and racing about the barren landscape through which they’re driving, Sarlak is like an animated movie character come to vibrant life, and his irrepressible dynamism and big-dreaming attitude keep the proceedings effervescent even in their darkest moments, as does Dad’s constant exasperation regarding his youngest’s 100 mph verve.

Panahi stages his muted action with subtly striking aesthetics, highlighted by multiple extended shots that gaze out of the SUV’s windows, thereby situating viewers as another member of this distraught clan. His frame is always rich with foreground and background figures and movement, all of which he invites us to inspect during lengthy unbroken takes that spy individuals from a close distance or at a tremendous remove. At the same time, he articulates his characters’ inner conditions through radio pop songs to which Mom, Dad and their youngest son sing along or lip sync, culminating in a final number in the middle of the desert beside a freshly dug grave. It’s an approach that’s at once realistic and stylized, delicate and vivid.

In one of a few tense, melancholy exchanges between Mom and her eldest, the latter states that, in his opinion, the greatest movie ever made is 2001: A Space Odyssey, because “it’s like Zen. It calms you down. Takes you deep into the galaxies.” Such talk about departures into great unknowns naturally upsets Mom, and Kubrick’s classic is again evoked by a later campfire chat during which the younger son lies upon his dad (who’s wearing a heat-maintaining silver jumpsuit) and rambles on about the cost of the Batmobile as lights begin pinging all around them and Panahi’s camera pulls back so far that the duo appears to be floating in the cosmos. Untethered and yet conjoined, detached and yet forever united, this family soldiers onward in the face of a tragedy that numerous others are simultaneously experiencing, and if Hit the Road never makes its central dilemma explicit, that’s only because its portrait of division and dismay is so piercing, and ultimately so emotionally universal, as to require no overt explanation at all.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Strong winds fan wildfire near Colorado Springs

    Firefighters are battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest, including one near Colorado Springs fanned by strong winds. (April 22)

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Mitch Marner silencing doubters with career-best season

    Mitch Marner could still hit the 40-goal mark before the NHL regular season is done and after a divisive contract negotiation in 2019 and an underwhelming postseason last year, the Maple Leafs star is performing at a level and consistency Toronto's fans haven't seen before.&nbsp;

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Pete DeBoer creates more goaltending drama for desperate Golden Knights

    Stop us if you've heard this before, but Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer is sparring with one of his goaltenders.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.