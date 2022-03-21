Hit the road with the best bike and scooter deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy

Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·1 min read
Whether you want to pedal through a tough trail or cruise through downtown, these are the best deals on bikes and scooters from major retailers.
One of the best ways to save at the pump is by avoiding it all together. Luckily, you can ditch those record-breaking gas prices by shopping incredible deals on bikes and scooters. Right now, you can nab savings on everything from mountain bikes to cruisers at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy—some of our favorite places to buy bikes online.

Whether you want to commute to work, enjoy leisurely rides along the shore or hit the trails, there are tons of bikes and scooters that can help you do just that. If you need help figuring out which model is best for you, we've got you covered there too.

With warmer weather here to stay, there's no better time than now to invest in a new bike. Keep scrolling to pedal into spring with some serious savings.

The best bike deals

Handle the toughest terrains this spring with the Diamondback Cobra 20 mountain bike on sale at Amazon.
The best electric bicycle deals

Cruise through your favorite trails with ease with the InTheAir 350-Watt electric bike available at Walmart for more than $1,000 off.
The best scooter deals

Kids can cruise around the neighborhood with the Razor A Kick scooter now on sale.
The best electric scooter deals

Go off-road with just two wheels thanks to the Razor RX200 scooter on sale for 26% off now.
