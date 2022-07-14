The Hit Online Wine Seller Parcelle Has Opened Its Own Bar in NYC

It’s not like New York needed another wine bar, but oenophiles and casual drinkers alike will probably be excited about the opening of the online retailer Parcelle’s new outpost on the Lower East Side.

Meant to accommodate both quick meetings and larger parties, Parcelle’s new location is a cozy space where the focus is on the 500-plus bottle wine list, with by-the-glass options rotating regularly. That range means there’s really something for everyone, whether you lean toward a Raveneau Chablis or a Domaine Jean-Louis Chave 1990 Hermitage. The chef Ron Yan will be serving upscale bar snacks to accompany the drinks, including dishes such as Maine uni toast and lemon ricotta and market veggies. Tuesday through Thursday, guests will be able to nosh on heartier dishes such as a whole lobster and roasted pork butt (a prix fixe option is available as well). Occasionally, guest chefs will stop by for pop-up dinners, with Carla Lalli Music cooking up the first on July 21.

Parcelle is the brainchild of co-founders Grant Reynolds and Josh Abramson, who teamed up to create an online wine retailer that appealed to both aspiring and established wine lovers. In 2018, the company opened up a bottle shop, where a curated selection of wine changes monthly, according to what’s best for the moment. While the new wine bar has a much more expansive list of offerings, the focus is very much still on the simple enjoyment of wine.

The entrance to Parcelle’s wine bar - Credit: Parcelle

“No one can argue that the best way to figure out what you like is to drink it rather than read about it, so this new spot gives us the opportunity to connect with our guests in that way,” Reynolds told Robb Report via email.

To help out with that, wine professionals will be on hand during the day to interact with guests, coming from well-loved New York establishments such as Pasquale Jones, Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare and King. After visiting, you can then opt to receive personalized recommendations from Parcelle sommeliers by email or text, and the entire wine list is available to purchase online for next-day delivery (lest you forget that Parcelle began as a tech-based venture).

In terms of vibe, the Parcelle wine bar is aiming for an inviting atmosphere, with vintage furniture from the likes of Gio Ponti, De Sede and Verner Panton filling the Paul Renwick–designed space. It almost feels like curling up with a glass of wine in your friend’s very chic living room—if that friend also had an encyclopedic knowledge of wine.

Parcelle is now open Monday through Friday, with daytime retail assistance from noon to 6 p.m. and evening service from 6 to 10 p.m. Of course, you can also buy bottles 24/7 through the brand’s website. Cheers to that.

