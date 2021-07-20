The hit 'Dr Death' podcast with 50 million listeners is now a TV show—here's how to watch it

The 2018 true crime podcast, Dr. Death, has been made into a limited Peacock TV series starring Joshua Jackson.

Dr. Christopher Duntsch is known (at least to podcast fans) by another infamous moniker. The spinal surgeon-turned-killer was charged in a series of medical malpractice crimes that left many of his patients disabled or dead, and later became the subject of the hit Dr. Death podcast by Wondery—the same network that brought us Dirty John.

The terrifying true story has now been made into a limited series on Peacock, which focuses on his rise to medical infamy, and the shocking revelations about the healthcare system that came about in the wake of his actions.

Dr. Death consists of eight episodes and stars Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater, and the first season is available in its entirety to stream on Peacock right now.

Where can you stream Dr. Death?

You can get access to the first three episodes of Dr. Death with Peacock's free tier. However, in order to watch the rest of Dr. Death’s first season, you’ll have to upgrade to the second tier Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $4.99/month. You can also watch all eight episodes of Dr. Death without ads through its third tier Premium Plus plan, which costs $9.99/month.

Peacock is the streaming service from NBCUniversal, and is available in the United States and certain U.S. territories like Guam and Puerto Rico. Xfinity and Cox customers can get access to Peacock Premium for free through participating subscriptions to those two services.

You can sign up for Peacock and instantly get access to first seasons of series like The Office, Parks and Recreation, Modern Family, and more. If you sign up for the second or third tiers, you can get access to the full Peacock catalogue including newly released films, classic movies from Universal, full television series, live sports, and more.

What is Dr. Death about?

The series delves into various points in Duntsch's life as a son, a medical student, a surgeon, and father, revealing the extent of his botched surgeries and overinflated ego.

Created by Patrick Macmanus for Peacock TV, Dr. Death is based on the podcast of the same name by Wondery, which tells the shocking story the real Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who earned his sinister epithet through a series of botched surgeries during his two years spent working across hospitals in Dallas. Of Duntsch's 37 surgical patients, 33 of them suffered permanent nerve damage, paralysis or death.

The six-part series delves into the mind and motivations of Duntsch, and also follows the two physicians, Robert Henderson and Randall Kirby, that began to investigate the deaths and maimings that occurred at Dr. Duntsch’s hands, as well as the young attorney, Michelle Shughart, who worked with Henderson and Kirby to bring him down.

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, Alec Baldwin as Robert Henderson, Christian Slater as Randall Kirby, and AnnaSophia Robb as Michelle Shughart.

How can you sign up for Peacock?

You can sign up for Peacock right now for free and get access to the first tier of content, which includes abbreviated versions of familiar shows and series as well as live content and kids’ shows. You can also sign up for Peacock Premium for $4.99/month or $49.99/year and get access to the full library of series, films and live content. The third tier, Peacock Premium Plus, will cost you $9.99/month or $99.99/year and will get you access to the Peacock Premium catalogue without ads.

Peacock is available on web browsers as well as app-compatible devices including iOS and Android devices, Roku, Chromecast, Xfinity, Android TV, and gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation 4.

Peacock is home to NBC series like 30 Rock, The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Saturday Night Live, as well as Universal films like Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and more. You can also watch Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Amber Ruffin Show, Girls5eva, the Saved by the Bell reboot and more.

