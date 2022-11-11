Hit the bricks, Northern California. Lego festival is coming to Roseville this weekend

The last Lego festival in Northern California before the holidays is coming to Roseville this weekend.

The Brick Polooza Lego Festival begins Friday and promises to be a fun event for “children and adult Lego fans of all ages,” according to the event’s website.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Friday at the Placer Valley Event Center @the Grounds in Roseville and continues through 5 p.m. Sunday.

The festival is an opportunity for Lego fans to share their creations and to learn from other builders. It will feature exhibits, vendors, demos, activities, art and food.

Tickets start at $15.