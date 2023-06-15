As Boris strapped on the political suicide vest, there was no mistaking his fury

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

As a self-confessed fan of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, there was no chance Boris Johnson was going to go quietly.

Facing a hail of inescapable gunfire, the former prime minister decided to go down in a Blaze of Glory with an excoriating takedown of the privileges committee.

It was paragraph 17 of the “Conduct of Rt Hon Boris Johnson” report that caused the most offence – not only by concluding that “Big Dog” had “deliberately misled the House” but also finding him guilty of “deliberately misleading the committee, breaching confidence, impugning the committee” and “thereby undermining the democratic process of the House” and, if that wasn’t bad enough: “Being complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee.”

As well as recommending “he should be suspended from the service of the House for 90 days for repeated contempt and for seeking to undermine the parliamentary process,” the committee even went so far as to suggest that “he should not be entitled to a former Member’s pass”.

The proposed sanction rather dwarfed the 10-day suspension that had been mooted – and makes Mr Johnson one of only five MPs to have received a ban of longer than 30 days – aka Keith Vaz territory. And removal of his parliamentary pass would put him on a par with that other Commons calamity, Vaz’s bestie, former Speaker John Bercow.

On Sunday, Mr Johnson had told the Daily Express: “I’ll Be Back.” But this was Terminator 2: Judgment Day, on Arnie-sized steroids. Hasta la vista, baby, and then some.

Little wonder, then, that Westminster’s own wrecking ball was having none of it. As Guto Harri, his former comms chief, later told LBC, Boris hadn’t opted for a dignified exit but Dignitas. “He’s gone for the swift euthanasia rather than the slow lynch mobbing.”

Yet as he strapped on the political suicide vest, there could be no mistaking his fury unleashed on the committee and its members in a pre-prepared 1,679-word statement – released as the damning 106-page report hit the internet.

A combination of barely concealed anger and unbridled incredulity at the committee’s devastating findings, the salvo pointed the finger of blame firmly at Harriet Harman and Bernard Jenkin as the Skippy and Hippety Hopper of this “kangaroo court”.

In accusing the committee of kowtowing to “some time-wasting procedural stunt by the Labour party”, the implied comparison was clear: this was an anti-Boris stitch up akin to the sort of vexatious impeachments we’ve witnessed across the pond. The committee wasn’t just “deranged” and talking “rubbish” in concluding that he had “consciously concealed from the House my knowledge of illicit events”. This was “a lie”.

Whether “Britain Trump’s” impression of his Yankie blond counterpart will help or hinder any future political ambitions remains to be seen.

The more “The Donald” has been persecuted by the US powers-that-be, the more it has emboldened his Make America Great Again (MAGA) fanbase.

Yet while a 90-day ban may strike some as excessive, and risks martyrising Mr Johnson, others will question the wisdom of someone they regard as a liar being so brazen as to accuse others of dishonesty. You can’t kid a fibber, after all.

And while supporters may agree that the police have already “exhaustively” cleared him of any wrongdoing beyond the fixed penalty notice Rishi Sunak also received – even the staunchest of Boris backers cannot deny that he has committed the ultimate crime of squandering an 80-seat majority and possibly helping to confine Conservatism to the scrap heap for a generation.

Clearly written with those outside the Westminster bubble in mind, as Mr Johnson at times used conversational language to further drive home his point that under the “Mystic Meg” of a committee’s rules no event whatsoever could have taken place, even those “reasonably necessary for work purposes”.

“I believed that we were working, and we were: talking for the main about nothing except work, mainly Covid. Why would I have set out, in the Chamber, to conceal my knowledge of something illicit, if that account could be so readily contradicted by others?

“Why would we have had an official photographer if we believed we were breaking the law?”

Summing up not only the committee’s thinking process but also, perhaps, the country’s, he raged: “Their argument can be boiled down to: ‘Look at this picture – that’s Boris Johnson with a glass in his hand. He must have known that the event was illegal. Therefore he lied.’

“That is a load of complete tripe. That picture was me, in my place of work, trying to encourage and thank my officials in a way that I believed was crucial for the government and for the country as a whole, and in a way which I believed to be wholly within the rules.”

Boris Johnson

Describing it as “ludicrous” that the committee now says such events were illegal, he went on to expose his former Conservative colleague, accusing Sir Bernard of attending a similar alleged “birthday event” on Dec 8 2020.

“The hypocrisy is rank,” he railed. “Like Harriet Harman, he should have recused himself from the inquiry, since he is plainly conflicted.”

A fair point – but one that may well be missed by an exasperated electorate that not only still blames Mr Johnson for imposing the Covid rules that proved to be his own downfall but also has had it so up to here with partygate. They can’t see the cake for the unsocially-distanced glass of champagne.

Declaring it a “dreadful day for MPs and for democracy,” Mr Johnson’s conclusion that the committee has thrust the final knife in “a protracted political assassination” will, like the man himself, be likely to divide opinion.

It is not the first time Mr Johnson has fallen victim to such a brutal parliamentary stabbing. If history is anything to go by, then the bullish former prime minister is dead for now – but far from being buried.

