History teaches us that Leicester always find a way to bounce back

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Murray
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Youri Tielemans
    Youri Tielemans
    Belgian association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: Chelsea FC</span>
Photograph: Chelsea FC

FOFANA: FOX OFF

Back in the mists of time, Leicester City were famous for three things: bobbing up and down between the top two divisions; losing FA Cup finals; and those sand dunes Jock Wallace used to make his players sprint up and down until they were sick through their nose. But events of the last few years have proper jiggered all that. Now it’s all Premier League titles this, FA Cup success that, regular European qualification the other. Oh Claudio! Brendan! Jamie and Kasper! How could you? Whatever happened to the old certainties? Our unspoken agreement? The post-war consensus? The social contract? We had a deal!

Happily for those of us who wish with all our heart that it was 1982 again, it seems Leicester are in the process of reverting to the mean. Last year’s eighth place finish in the Premier League was three spots down on the two previous seasons, meaning no European tour this time, and now they’re propping up the entire division in a manner which would put Mark McGhee to shame. Admittedly they’re only four games into the season, and a similar cold start last year didn’t do Arsenal too much harm in the long run. But Leicester’s next game is against a revitalised Manchester United, and if the length of that queue forming by the out door is anything to go by, they’ll only be able to field a team of nine players, and that’s including Rodgers himself and the janny.

Related: Transfer latest: Chelsea confirm £75m Fofana signing as Leicester target Boga

Youri Tielemans is at the head of the queue. Depending on who you read, the 25-year-old Belgian midfielder is the subject of a £19m bid from either Arsenal, Newcastle or a “mystery club”, which sounds intriguing, until you come to the conclusion that the mystery club trying to get things done discreetly is almost certainly either Arsenal or Newcastle. James Maddison is also on Newcastle’s radar, Caglar Soyuncu has been linked with a move to Wolves, and the only reason Tielemans heads the queue is because Wesley Fofana has finally done one, this afternoon signing a seven-year deal with Chelsea. Seven years! Wow, he really wanted out.

The possible signing of Reims defender Wout Faes before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening may take some of the edge off, though given the general direction the club is heading, we’ll be very surprised if Rodgers – himself linked with Aston Villa – is still in post come the end of the season. And who knows where Leicester may end up as a result. But even if the worst should happen, don’t worry, Foxes fans, history teaches us that Leicester always find a way to bounce back. Now then, where to find the Alan Smith and Gordon Milne de nos jours?

LIVE ON BIG WEBSITE

Join Scott Murray at 8pm BST for MBM updates on Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle while Barry Glendenning will bring you all the goals from the Premier League and beyond in his bumper football clockwatch from around 7.30pm.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“They had all seen the video of Georgia [Stanway, who has joined Bayern Munich] singing Sweet Caroline as her initiation. They made me do the same but didn’t video it. My toes were curling” – Lucy Bronze tells Suzanne Wrack about having to hit the high notes at Barcelona, getting to grips with Spanish and the fight against online hate speech.

RECOMMENDED LISTENING

Get your ears around the latest Football Weekly podcast, right here.

FIVER LETTERS

“Antonio Vives complains (Tuesday’s Fiver) that the ongoing Fiver Letters about the postponement of games has gotten ‘extremely boring. Stop it!’ Perhaps … but we all need to dwell for a moment on how these stories of matches that didn’t happen are often more interesting than many matches that did happen (see Steve Bruce in the Bits and Bobs below – Fiver Ed)” – Paul Sanderson.

“Antonio Vives should have won Tuesday’s letter of the day. And his prize should have been no more published postponement letters of the day for the rest of the football season” – Steve Mintz.

“Fans of football, nominative determinism and classical languages will have been delighted to see Luis Sinisterra scoring with his left foot for Leeds on Tuesday night. It’s not a densely populated region of the Venn diagram so we’ll take the small victories” – Chris Carter.

Send your letters to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today’s winner of our prizeless letter o’ the day is … Chris Carter.

NEWS, BITS AND BOBS

After seeing Chelsea lose 2-1 at Southampton, Tommy T clearly wants his side to be more like him. “It’s too easy to push us off track,” he roared, presumably while instructing his inquisitor to look him in the eyes. “Just toughen up!”

Some transfer news for you: Everton want a midfield schemer, and Frank Lampard reckons Manchester United’s James Garner fits the bill. Meanwhile, Mykhaylo Mudryk could become Brentford’s record signing and Wolves have signed striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who may well be a vampire.

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks played for the club’s under-21s against Brentford as he continues his recovery from cancer. Brooks, 25, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021, revealed he was cancer-free in May.

Inflation is causing many problems in the UK. It transpires that to fill a Panini World Cup sticker book will cost a whopping £870. Ouch.

Steve Bruce continues to thrill at West Brom: “I’m glad I didn’t have to pay to watch it,” he parped after a 1-1 draw at Wigan that made Countryfile look racy.

And Neil Warnock revealed his admiration for Richarlison – and high-waisted shorts – in his latest video release.

STILL WANT MORE?

How are the USWNT shaping up a year out from the World Cup? Megan Swanick offers a progress report in The Fiver’s sister football email, Moving The Goalposts.

Which fans sing about an opponent favourably? The Knowledge has the answer.

Barney Ronay on Scott Parker and the growing trend of “shock therapy” sackings.

Fill your boots with transfer tittle-tattle and check out the latest completed moves here with our men’s and women’s transfer interactives.

And if it’s your thing … you can follow Big Website on Big Social FaceSpace. And INSTACHAT, TOO!

SPARKY: STILL GOT IT

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hopes to add spark to Toronto FC's playoff drive

    Toronto FC is hoping the possible return of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can help the club finish the season strong as they try to hunt down a playoff spot. "It's unfortunate I couldn't play more of a bigger role in these last couple of games," the midfielder said before his club travelled to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. "But I know how important this next stretch is and that's why we're trying to really make sure everything is ready to go on my end." The Toronto native has missed the last

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at US Open

    NEW YORK — Denis Shapovalov's first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute. But it wasn't the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men's singles action. Unheralded Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland jumped all over the favoured Richmond Hill, Ont., athlete, who was trying to improve Canada's first-round record at Flushing Meadows to 5-0 after singles victories on Monday by Leylah Annie Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Bianca Andreescu and

  • Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

    NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others' expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 U.S. Open championship. Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: "I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.” Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not la

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Bulldogs hire former Canadian women's national team member Fortino as assistant coach

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Bulldogs have named Laura Fortino as the Ontario Hockey League's first-ever female assistant coach on Monday. Fortino, a Hamilton native and a former member of the Canadian women's national team, was also appointed as the team's director of player of development. The 31-year-old won gold with Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She has also competed in six world championships, earning a gold medal in 2012 to go with five silver and