History museums launch new program to address lack of representation in stories about Toronto

Toronto's 10 history museums have launched a new program that aims to address the lack of representation in stories about the city.

The program, called Awakenings, is a virtual series of art projects by artists who are Black, Indigenous and people of colour. The projects will be released in stages over the next couple of years.

This month, the city will release three online art projects, along with behind-the-scenes discussions called Awakenings Reflections.

In a news release on Monday, the city says the program at the Toronto History Museums, a group of 10 museums owned and operated by the city that aim to bring Toronto's history to life, is part of its attempts to address anti-Black racism.

The art projects will explore stories that haven't been told, attempt to awaken new perspectives in viewers and invite members of the public to discuss what they are seeing and feeling in response to the artwork, the city says.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in the release that the city is committed to making investments in BIPOC artists not only to show support of their work but also to deepen awareness of untold stories and to create change.

"The Awakenings program at the Toronto History Museums helps to address the gaps identified in programming and representation," Tory said.

"The time to invest and create change is now as we work toward confronting and eradicating anti-Black racism and all forms of racism within multiple facets of our city."

The city said in the release that Toronto History Museums have recognized the need to reassess the way in which they develop, deliver and evaluate their programming.

"In accordance with the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions Calls to Action in the Museum sector, the Toronto History Museums sites are embracing partnerships that embody Indigenous voices, stories and knowledge into programs, collections management and sites," the city said.

"The Awakenings program begins to address the lack of representation in the stories of Toronto's history."

According to the city, more than 80 per cent of people involved in Awakenings art projects are from Black and Indigenous communities as well as people of colour.

Julien Christian Lutz, professionally known as Director X, said Awakenings will present a more authentic version of Toronto's history.

"We were always here… Black, Indigenous, multi-generational immigrants and people of colour were always here as were the heritage sites; this will be a true awakening to Toronto's unseen history and our stories that need to be told," he said.

Esie Mensah, a choreographer, agreed, saying: "Our stories have been left out of the global narrative for centuries. We must move forward by healing and empowering our truths in order to obtain a true sense of equity and most of all unity."

Toronto Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson, who represents Scarborough Centre, said Awakenings will bring new perspectives through what he called "diversity-based" art forms.

"The Museums are working with creative people from Black, Indigenous, people of colour, new Canadian and multi-generational immigrant communities to reshape cultural perspectives, encourage self-reflection and promote accountability," Thompson said.

The three online art projects released this month are: A Revolution of Love, Behind the Curtain and We Were Always Here.

'A Revolution of Love'

The city says A Revolution of Love is "a digital short film that follows a young Black woman as she grapples with the histories of her ancestors and the present-day violence ravaging her community, and begins to imagine what her future looks like through dance."

It was filmed at the Fort York National Historic Site.

'Behind the Curtain'

Behind the Curtain is a conversation with Roger Mooking, a Food Network host, restaurateur, author and award-winning recording artist.

The city says: "Mooking reflects on the effects of racism on mental health and shares his experiences growing up in the Canadian Prairies and working in the American South." He speaks with hip-hop recording artist and broadcaster Shad and producer and multidisciplinary artist Byron Kent Wong.

Part one launches on Monday and part two launches on Jan. 12, 2021. It was filmed at Montgomery's Inn.

'We Were Always Here'

We Were Always Here features director Julien Christian Lutz, professionally known as Director X, who mentors 10 emerging Toronto-based BlPOC filmmakers to present short films that aim to "disrupt, discover and display colonial narratives," the city says.

Each filmmaker focuses on one Toronto history museum to bring to light untold stories. Five of these films will launch this month.

Toronto History Museums include Colborne Lodge, Fort York National Historic Site, Gibson House Museum, Mackenzie House, Market Gallery, Montgomery's Inn, Scarborough Museum, Spadina Museum, Todmorden Mills and Zion Schoolhouse.

In July, the city earmarked more than $1.2 million in cultural and economic funds to confront anti-Black racism.

The city said its Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit and its economic development and culture division have been developing opportunities, which including programs such as Awakenings, to increase support for Toronto's Black creative communities.