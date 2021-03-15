Here are all the history-making nominations for the 2021 Oscars
Including "Minari" and "Nomadland," there are multiple projects that scored historic 2021 Oscar nominations. Here's a helpful guide.
The Saints will forever be grateful for Drew Brees.
Brendan Bottcher was just about perfect Sunday night to finally end a three-year silver streak at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was ejected for ‘throwing’ a ball toward an official against the Bulls.
The list of NCAA tournament snubs includes an ACC power many expected to not just make the field of 68 but also avoid the First Four.
Erik Karlsson signed an eight-year contract with the Sharks in June 2019, so he gets to define the next era of the franchise as much as anyone else.
CBS is unveiling the bracket for March Madness 2021. The NCAA tournament begins Thursday.
The 2021 men's March Madness bracket reveal was cruel to some and kind to others.
DETROIT — Dougie Hamilton and Nino Niederreiter scored, Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Sunday night for their eighth consecutive victory. Carolina moved into the Central Division lead at 20-6-1, a point ahead of idle Tampa Bay and Florida. Anthony Mantha scored his eighth goal of the season for Detroit with just 9.4 seconds left in regulation, spoiling Nedeljkovic’s bid for his second career shutout. Niederreiter gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the third period, scoring off a pass from Sebastian Aho. Hamilton opened the scoring with 4:47 left in the second period. Instead of passing to Hurrucanes scoring leader Aho on a 2 on 1, Hamilton kept the puck and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier from the right circle. He has scored in consecutive games and has an eight-game points streak. These teams will meet again Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Hurricanes lead the season series 3-1. ON THE MOVE The Red Wings recalled forward Mathias Brome from the taxi squad. Hurricanes defenceman Jake Gardiner cleared waivers and was assigned to the taxi squad. MILESTONE Detroit forward Darren Helm played his 717th game, passing Brendan Shanahan for 18th in franchise history. POINT PRODUCER With his assist on Niederreiter’s goal, Aho took over sole possession of the team lead in points with 25 (10-15-25), moving ahead of Vincent Trocheck (13-11-24), who missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. Aho has always scored well against Detroit, with 15 points (6-9-15) in 15 career games. The Associated Press
Hill appears to be in the running to take over for the retired Drew Brees next season. This doesn’t mean that Jameis Winston won’t be part of a QB runoff for the Saints in 2021.
NEWARK, N.J. — Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom scored on New York's final two shootout attempts and the Islanders won their ninth straight game, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Sunday night to take the NHL overall lead. The Devils thought they had won 27 seconds into overtime on a goal by P.K. Subban, but a lengthy review showed Jesper Bratt was offside. Beauvillier beat Scott Wedgewood on the Islanders’ third attempt to extend the shootout, and Wahlstrom extended New Jersey’s winless run at home to 0-10-1. Kieffer Bellows and Brock Nelson scored in the first period for the Islanders, who pushed their points streak to 11-0-1. Rookie Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves, allowing only Nikita Gusev to score in the shootout. Janne Kuokkanen and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, while Wedgewood made 32 saves, including an in-close stop on Casey Cizikas in overtime. HURRICANES 2, RED WINGS 1 DETRTOIT (AP) — Dougie Hamilton and Nino Niederreiter scored, Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves and Carolina beat Detroit for its eighth consecutive victory. Carolina moved into the Central Division lead at 20-6-1, a point ahead of idle Tampa Bay and Florida. Anthony Mantha scored his eighth goal of the season for Detroit with just 9.4 seconds left in regulation, spoiling Nedeljkovic’s bid for his second career shutout. Niederreiter gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the third period, scoring off a pass from Sebastian Aho. Hamilton opened the scoring with 4:47 left in the second period. Instead of passing to Hurrucanes scoring leader Aho on a 2 on 1, Hamilton kept the puck and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier from the right circle. The teams will meet again Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. WILD 4, COYOTES 1 ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored in a three-goal third period and surging Minnesota beat Arizona. Victor Rask and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored to help Minnesota move within two points of West-leading Vegas. Minnesota is 11-2-1 in its past 14 games, has won four straight overall and seven in a row at home. Cam Talbot made 21 saves after shutting out the Coyotes 4-0 on Friday night in the opener of the three-game set. Phil Kessel scored for Arizona. AVALANCHE 4, KINGS 1 DENVER (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves, Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist and Colorado beat Los Angeles. Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado. The Avalanche swept the two-game series with Los Angeles and allowed fewer than 30 shots on goal for the 16th straight game, extending a franchise record set Friday night. Grubauer nearly had another shutout before Kurtis MacDermid ended the bid early in the third period. STARS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, SO COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alexander Radulov returned after missing 15 games and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift Dallas past Columbus. The victory came a day after Dallas lost to Columbus in the closing seconds of overtime. Radulov had been sidelined with a lower-body injury. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves, and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas in regulation. Zach Werenski scored for Columbus. The Associated Press
Aaron Jones won't be hitting free agency after all.
Gronk raked in the cash with his first-ever NFT trading card collection.
MADRID — Young Barcelona playmaker Pedri was called up for Spain's senior national team for the first time on Monday. He was included in the 24-man list announced by coach Luis Enrique for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo. The 18-year-old Pedri, touted by some as the heir to Barcelona great Andrés Iniesta, has been a regular in Spain's youth squads. He has been starting for Barcelona under coach Ronald Koeman this season. “Pedri is an ambitious player but he plays with tranquility and clarity,” Luis Enrique said. “He has the ideal qualities to play in the midfield. He has the characteristics to play well both defensively and in attack. We have been watching him for some time. He can add a lot to the team. I’m looking forward to seeing him with us.” Another newcomer called up was 23-year-old Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, who has been doing well in the Premier League after playing last season on loan at English third-division club Rochdale. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was left out of the squad. Other youngsters included in Luis Enrique's list were Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro, 21, and 20-year-old forward Bryan Gil, who plays for Eibar on a loan from Sevilla. Veteran Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, coming off an injury, made the squad. Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, who hadn't been called up often by Luis Enrique, did as well. The coach said no one in this list is guaranteed for the 2021 European Championship, and that those who were left out will still have a chance to make it to the tournament. Spain plays Greece on March 25, Georgia on March 28 and Kosovo on March 31. ___ Squad: Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sánchez (Brighton), Unai Simón (Athletic Club) Defenders: Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon), Èric García (Manchester City), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Luis Gayà (Valencia) Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern Munich), Fabián Ruiz (Napoli), Sergio Canales (Real Betis), Koke Resurrección (Atlético Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig) Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Bryan Gil (Eibar), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Álvaro Morata (Juventus), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
This is the time of year when casual basketball fans usually get the first glimpse of the up-and-coming NBA talent that has been dominating college basketball since November. Here are our top prospects.
CHICAGO — Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has committed to the U.S. national team program, four months after making his American national team debut. Musah also was eligible to play for England, Italy and Ghana. “I think it makes sense to represent the country I was born in," Musah said in a statement released by the U.S. Soccer Federation Monday. “The moment I decided to play for the United States came one day when my heart told me that this was the best place for me.” The 18-year-old was born in New York City on Nov. 29, 2002, while his Ghanaian mother was visiting relatives. He moved to Italy with his family when he was months old, lived in Castelfranco Veneto and played for a camp run by the club Giorgione. Musah's family moved to London in 2012 and he joined Arsenal’s youth academy. He helped the Gunners under-18 team reach the 2018 FA Youth Cup final and the 2018-19 Youth Premier League South championship. Musah signed with Valencia in 2019 and made his first team debut on Sept. 13 against Levante. He scored his first goal against Getafe on Nov. 1 following a 60-yard run. Nico Estevez, an assistant coach with the U.S. team who also worked for head coach Gregg Berhalter with Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, worked for Valencia’s academy for eight years and briefly was interim coach in 2013. Musah played for England youth national teams starting at the under-15 level and played against the U.S. under17 team on Nov. 29, 2017, at Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and Oct. 12, 2018, at Chester, England. He was on England's roster for the 2019 European Under-17 Championship but did not appear in a match. Musah made his U.S. senior national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12 and also player against Panama four days later, becoming the first player under 18 to start multiple matches for the U.S. “Yunus is very dynamic,” Berhalter said in a statement. “When he accelerates or changes direction or sprints, you see the raw athleticism. To go along with that, he’s very skilled and we see him playing in the attacking midfield type of position." Berhalter expects to select Musah for his roster for exhibitions against Jamaica on March 25 in Austria and at Northern Ireland three days later. The U.S. starts delayed World Cup qualifying on Sept. 2, most likely at Trinidad and Tobago or El Salvador. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
There's value in paying attention to which way the first-round lines move.
The college basketball regular season is over. Selection Sunday has come and gone. The NCAA tournament – the drama, the pageantry, the elation, the heartbreak – is here. And that means somebody in your life is talking about brackets.
MSU remembers everyone who doubted them during the season, and they're using that as motivation for the play-in game.
French prosecutors have launched investigations into robberies linked to two Paris Saint-Germain players after thieves targeted the home of Angel Di Maria and another group broke into the house of Marquinhos’ father as the teammates were playing for the club. PSG said it has decided to temporarily reinforce security near the houses of all its players. Nanterre prosecutor’s office secretary general Marion Chalaux told The Associated Press on Monday that the investigation is being handled by a special police unit dealing with armed robberies and serious burglaries. The unit was already in charge of inquiries into similar cases linked to PSG players Mauro Icardi and Sergio Rico, whose houses were also burgled during matches this year. Chalaux said intruders managed to sneak into Di Maria’s home in the posh Parisian suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine on Sunday without being noticed. According to L’Equipe newspaper, the thieves took watches and jewelry from a safe for an estimated loss of more than 500,000 euros ($597,000). Chalaux could not confirm the value. Around the same time, another group of intruders broke into the home of PSG captain Marquinhos’ father, the Versailles prosecutor’s office told the AP, adding that investigators are assessing whether the two burglaries were linked. Le Parisen newspaper said Marquinhos’ father was briefly detained while thieves searched the house in the town of Chatou and robbed luxury bags, jewelry, various other items and 2,000 euros ($2,385) in cash. The newspaper said two teenagers were present in the house and that the three victims were locked in a room. According to L’Équipe, Marquinhos’s father was hit several times in the face and chest. The Versailles prosecutor’s office confirmed the incident. Quoting the police, Le Parisien said the thieves mistakenly targeted the home of Marquinhos' father thinking it was the player's house. They live close to each other. Di Maria was substituted during the second half of PSG’s 2-1 loss to Nantes after club officials were made aware of the incident. Around the hour mark, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino left the field for a few moments following an earlier discussion with sporting director Leonardo, who was on his cellphone. Pochettino then accompanied Di Maria back to the locker room with his arm around him. A few years ago when he was playing for Manchester United in the Premier League, Di Maria had been the victim of an attempted burglary while at his home, but the alarm sounded before visitors got inside. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press