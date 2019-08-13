Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to make history with more medals for women

Beach volleyball will return after success at the Gold Coast two years ago. (Credit: Getty Images)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will make history by becoming the first major multi-sport event to award more medals to women than men.

The Games will include women's Twenty20 cricket, beach volleyball and para table tennis, taking the number of medals available to 135 for women and 133 for men.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There will also be a record eight para sports in Birmingham - one more than the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin described the inclusion of the three sports as “historic”.

Women's T20 cricket and para table tennis have also been added to the schedule. (Credit: Getty Images)

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020: British Olympic Association says 'no higher priority' than safety after athletes 'display heatstroke symptoms'

Martin explained: "Today is an historic day for the Commonwealth Games and I am delighted that we can now confirm that Birmingham 2022 is set to have the largest ever female and para-sport programme in history.

"I would like to congratulate and formally welcome women's T20 cricket, beach volleyball and para table tennis to the official sports programme for Birmingham 2022 and I know they will all help enhance what will be a spectacular and vibrant multi-sport event.”

Martin continued: “ I would also like to thank our Commonwealth Games Associations for recognising the benefit that these three exciting sports will add to Birmingham 2022 and voting to include them to the sports programme.

"We are passionate advocates of women's sport and para-sport so I am thrilled we are able to make this special announcement today."

Cricket made its debut at the 1998 Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Both beach volleyball and para table tennis debuted two years ago at the Gold Coast Games in Australia.

Featured from our writers: