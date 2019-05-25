History is on their side but Windies come into World Cup as underdogs

Kemar Roach is excited about walking in the footsteps of heroes this summer.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is staged by England for the fourth time, with memories stirred of the West Indies victory in the inaugural tournament in 1975 and again at Lord’s four years later.

Those teams were inspired by legendary names like Clive Lloyd, Andy Roberts, Michael Holding and, of course, Sir Viv Richards, players that transcended their sport and secured their place in the pantheon of cricket greatness.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In contrast West Indies class of 2019, captained by the eloquent Jason Holder, a player none other than Brian Lara has compared in leadership skills to Lloyd, happily admit they are underdogs.

“It’s a great feeling to follow those guys that won here all those years ago. We know the history we have in this tournament when England host it and that’s inspiring to us all,” said Roach, 30.

“What those guys did means we still get amazing support in this country, we know the fans here love the West Indies and we want to put on that show they expect.

“However, we also know we have to make our own history, that’s our challenge and the guys are ready for it.

“I’m feeling really good and focused, it can’t start soon enough to be honest. I’m very positive because I love this big stage, it’s made for my game.”

Ten incredible captains, but just one glittering trophy.

Take a peek behind the scenes at our #CWC19 media event! 👀 pic.twitter.com/tb9H8DajEr — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 23, 2019

Story continues

Roach is established in the top ten of West Indies wicket-takers, generating ferocious pace despite standing at comparatively diminutive five foot eight inches.

He ripped through the England batting order in the recent Test series, claiming 18 victims at an average of 13.88, and the World Cup is a tournament he has already made an impression on.

Eight years ago he became only the sixth bowler to ever claim a hat-trick at the tournament, when his figures of 6/27 against Holland further cemented his place in the record books.

However, the eighth place team in the world ODI rankings, who lost their last three matches against Bangladesh, aren’t creating quite the same buzz as those that have gone before - not that Roach or team-mates care.

“We love being underdogs, going under the radar and surprising people, that is our game plan,” added Roach, now fully recovered from the stress fracture in his back that forced him out of the 2-2 one-day series draw with England in the Caribbean earlier this year.

“We like not having to deal with the hype. The format is ideal, whoever wins this World Cup won’t have got lucky - they’ll have had to play everyone.

“If we start getting on a roll, no-one will relish facing us.”

Captains of the ten competing nations gather ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (courtesy of ICC)

Four years on from a horrific car accident that could have ended his career before it had really begun, Nicholas Pooran is determined to make the most of his second chance.

The 23-year old wicket-keeper has long been tipped for big things, ever since making his West Indies debut in their under-19 side, aged just 16.

But just over four years ago he sustained serious injuries in a car accident that left him worrying whether he’d ever play cricket again.

His tendon had ruptured and his ankle fractured and should he make his mark on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this summer then Trinidad and Tobago surgeon Dr Ali, who deftly performed two surgeries in the space of 24 hours, will have played a critical supporting role.

He watched the last World Cup while on crutches but within months was back in the nets, making his West Indies T20 debut in September 2016.

However, a duck on his ODI debut against England in February is something he is keen to forget.

“Being in this team means a lot, it makes all the struggles, the tough times and the hard work worth it,” said Pooran, who will start the tournament as back-up to Shai Hope behind the stumps.

“It means a lot to me to have a chance to contribute, I didn’t want to sit at home and watch this World Cup, that would have been very hard. I want to show people what I can do.

“The accident made you appreciate every opportunity that comes to you and nothing is more special than having the chance to present the West Indies in a World Cup. It’s the dream I’ve had ever since I first started to play.

“We know we are underdogs but that doesn’t matter, we know that when we execute our game then no-one is going to want to play us.

“Our plan is to relax and not stress. Our culture is to enjoy it, we have to make fun of things that aren’t funny. No-one enjoys their cricket more than us.”

Pooran was labelled a ‘young Chris Gayle’ by Kings XI coach Mike Hesson and insists he is better for the experience of being in the same team as the ‘Universe Boss’ in the recent Indian Premier League.

And if you need evidence of his Gayle style big-hitting, look at some recent knocks in the T10 league in Abu Dhabi, including 77 off 25 balls and 62 off 24.

He averaged 28, with a top score of 48, from seven IPL games, but claims the learning experience trumped any stats.

“I learn from Chris every time I play with him, there is always something to pick up,” he said.

“Too much is made from switching from the IPL to the 50-over format, I don’t think it’s as difficult as people like to say. We are professional cricketers and our job is to adjust to different formats and conditions, we’re ready.”

© ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2018