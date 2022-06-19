The history of interest rates since 2,400BC is entertaining – and terrifying

Marc Sidwell
·5 min read
Elizabeth I made lending at interest legal, but with a cap of 10 per cent, above which it was 'usury' - Universal Images Group Editorial
Elizabeth I made lending at interest legal, but with a cap of 10 per cent, above which it was 'usury' - Universal Images Group Editorial

In 1905, the US Forest Service was created, to protect America’s magnificent forest reserves. Unfortunately, woodland ecologies are complex systems, where top-down management risks a cascade of unintended consequences. When the Forest Service decided to protect trees by stopping them from being burnt down, the results were disastrous. Modest, intermittent forest fires, it turns out, are part of the natural process that maintains the landscape. They prevent larger fires from burning out of control, destroying everything in their path. By suppressing a natural balancing mechanism, the technocrats of trees caused far worse, and more lasting, damage.

Now imagine treating interest rates the same way. America’s central bank, the Federal Reserve, was created less than a decade after the Forest Service, and for Edward Chancellor the parallel is irresistible. In Chancellor’s terrific new book The Price of Time, he argues that well-meaning attempts by central bankers to manage interest rates have also brought disaster – not just for America this time, but all round the world. The book opens with a graph showing the rise and fall of interest rates over the past 5,000 years. It nicely illustrates how unprecedented our own times really are. A flurry of recent rises has taken the Bank of England’s base rate to 1.25 per cent – the highest the cost of borrowing has been since 2009 – but it remains at a historic, near-zero low. The more you read of this engrossing book, the more terrifying that simple fact becomes.

It is no mean task to turn such a dry topic into a lively read, but Chancellor pulls it off. This is not just a worthy successor to his history of financial speculation, Devil Take the Hindmost, but an urgently needed warning. Rock-bottom interest rates were imposed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, and have now lasted so long that they have started to seem almost tolerable. To read this book is to be reacquainted with the bizarre, Alice-in-Wonderland condition of modern finance. It is an absurd world, where savers lose their shirts and zombie companies stumble uselessly forward, kept alive by easy money.

Central bankers slashed the price of borrowing over time to protect us from short-term disaster. There were fears of a deflationary spiral or runaway price inflation and a second Great Depression. But has forcing rates below their natural level in the name of price stability done more harm than good? Chancellor says it has taken us to the brink of a new financial precipice.

With inflation now surging, savers crushed, house prices unaffordable, and asset bubbles and speculative manias popping up on every side, it is getting harder by the day to brush such worries aside. Anyone who wants a fresh perspective on today’s problems – and anyone in Westminster hoping to chart a new economic course as Boris Johnson’s successor – needs this book on their summer reading list.

'Johnny Bull and his forged notes!!!': an 1819 cartoon depicts Bank of England officials and policeman trying to protect the economy - Hulton Archive
'Johnny Bull and his forged notes!!!': an 1819 cartoon depicts Bank of England officials and policeman trying to protect the economy - Hulton Archive

The Price of Time begins as history. We learn of the ancient roots of interest payments, which far predate coined money: the Mesopotamians were apparently charging interest on loans before they put wheels on carts. Even the dangerous miracle of compound interest was known from the earliest of times. Around 2,400 BC a compounding debt that became unpayable caused a war between the city-states of Lagash and Umma. We also learn about the ancient tradition, common to many cultures, of debt jubilees, where debts are cleared to prevent interest accumulation driving debtors into slavery.

For centuries, interest payments were anathema to the Western tradition and condemned as usury. But when modern commerce emerged in Europe, it brought a fair price for credit. Interest rates in northern Italy had been 20 per cent in 1200; by the late 1300s in Genoa, that was down to 7 per cent. Elizabeth I legalised lending at interest here in 1571, with rates capped at 10 per cent. Anything greater than that was usury, the ban on which was only lifted in 1854.

The Price of Time’s later sections shift from history to interpreting recent events. Interest is presented as a master co-ordinator – the ringmaster at the centre of our financial circus. The interest rate’s “universal price” helps prioritise the allocation of capital, set savings levels, measure risk, regulate international capital flows and more. When you artificially set that price close to zero, chaos and unforeseen consequences inevitably follow, just like those out-of-control wildfires in America.

For example, recent cryptocurrency price bubbles may simply be the inevitable yield-searching that “John Bull” pursues whenever interest rates fall below 2 per cent. Even the Arab Spring, Chancellor argues, can be traced back to a commodity price bubble inflated by low interest rates. Iceland, by contrast, recovered strongly after the financial crisis without crushing the life out of interest rates. Instead, it seems to have offered a modern version of the ancient debt jubilee.

The Price of Time’s conclusion, titled “The New Road to Serfdom”, turns to the Nobel-winning economist Friedrich Hayek – who showed that market prices co-ordinate the economy in ways that central planners can never beat. For Chancellor, fixing the economy’s “universal price” – the rate of interest – is a less obvious but equally doomed effort at central planning, 21st-century style. Today’s omnipresent mix of government over-reach and failure is the unsurprising result.

Our low-interest trap is characterised by stagnation and growing inequality – and it hasn’t even saved us from spiralling inflation. In ancient Babylon, new reigns were traditionally marked by debt jubilees. With a wounded Prime Minister limping towards the exit, perhaps it’s time for the next leader to look to the lessons of post-crisis Iceland, and offer a fresh start.

The Price of Time by Edward Chancellor is published by Allen Lane at £25. To order your copy for £19.99, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

