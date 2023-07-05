History gives clues to how TSX could perform after rate hikes stop

Money managers take a look back at how markets have behaved in previous tightening cycles

As the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve appear to be in the last innings of their interest rate hiking campaigns, history could provide some clues for investors in how the S&P/TSX Composite Index could perform in the months thereafter.

"Once the last hike has been put in, it has generally been very good for both equity and bond markets," Kim Inglis, portfolio manager at Raymond James, told Yahoo Finance Canada.

"If you look at the last six rate hike cycles, the TSX has been up on average 12.8% one year after the last Bank of Canada hike. South of the border has generally experienced a similar reaction. The average for the S&P 500 a year after the last hike has been 19% and 7.5% for U.S. bonds over the last five hike cycles."

After the most aggressive tightening campaigns ever, data show financial markets are expecting one more interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada this year and two more hikes from the Fed. If indeed the BoC hikes by a quarter-point one more time, its overnight rate would have surged 450 basis points since March 2022 to five per cent.

Craig Basinger, chief market strategist at Purpose Investments, says historically, when the Fed has stopped hiking, subsequent market performance has been "pretty decent," while acknowledging interest rates isn't the only factor driving markets. He argues Fed moves are more important for North American markets than the Bank of Canada because of its outsized impact on global markets.

Basinger says a potentially big headwind going forward for the TSX will be how the global economy reacts to higher interest rates. He sees some softening in the Canadian economy coming in the next six to 12 months.

However, in addition to the halting of rate hikes, another positive driver for the TSX should be the market's attractive valuations, he says.

Looking back at the end of Fed hiking cycles over the past 30 years, the TSX has generally subsequently risen, Anish Chopra, managing director and portfolio manager at Portfolio Management Corp., points out.

One significant exception is following the hiking cycle through in the early 2000s, when the dot-com bubble burst, sending markets plunging.

Time to buy?

Basinger says he has been positioning client portfolios more defensively as the year progressed.

"We're moderately defensive because, again, we think there's a recession coming, but we're also acknowledging parts of this economy have proven very resilient. And we don't mind being early but it's tough if you're two years early, which has us, call it, one foot in the defensive camp, but then the other foot still has a good amount of market exposure," he said.

That's the way to play it right now, he adds, until the economic slowdown really starts to take a toll on businesses, in which case he'll become more defensive.

Raymond James' Inglis says she thinks long-term investors should view the market volatility as a chance to buy quality stocks at a discount.

Meanwhile, Chopra says short-duration fixed income is his go-to right now, with many of those investments yielding around five per cent.

"You have to be picky about the valuations you're paying for stocks," he said.

"You do have to compare what you're getting paid, in a term deposit or on a (Treasury) bill and compare it to the value that you're getting when you buy a stock. You want the valuation to be quite reasonable in this interest rate environment."

