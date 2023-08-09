What Was the Highest Gas Price in US History?

z1b / Getty Images/iStockphoto

American drivers had it rough back in 1981. The average price of gasoline spiked to $1.35 a gallon that year — up from $1.22 in 1980 and more than double the price just three years earlier. Adjusted for inflation, the average price of gas in 1981 would have equalled $2.42 a gallon in 2020.

To which drivers in 2022 could only say: Give us that deal!

According to CNN Business, the price of gas at the pumps across the nation met an all-time-high average of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, 2022.

Prices soared at that time due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict — especially as the EU, whose consumption of Russian oil was around 40% of overall use, announced a speed up in the transition to alternative sources and fuels. As GOBankingRates previously reported, U.S. gas prices rose more than 45 cents per gallon since the onset of the conflict.

Older drivers will remember a time when $5-a-gallon gas sounded like the stuff of science fiction. The average national price for a full year didn’t even push about $2 a gallon until 2005, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator website. Prior to 2021, the yearly average exceeded $3 a gallon only five times: in 2008 and from 2011 to 2014.

The current average price across the U.S. — as of Aug. 9, 2023 — is $3.83 per gallon, per AAA.

