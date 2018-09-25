History coming: Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer will call NFL games on Amazon Prime

There’s some history coming to a streaming device near you: this Thursday, Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will become the first all-female broadcasting team for an NFL game, as they’ll be offering commentary and play-by-play for Amazon Prime’s airing of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams game.

The duo will be in the booth for all 11 games Amazon Prime is streaming this season.

‘NFL fans will hear history’

In an announcement, Amazon Prime touted the uniqueness of the decision.

Veteran sportscasters Andrea Kremer (L) and Hannah Storm will be in the booth for Amazon Video’s “Thursday Night Football” games, beginning this week. (Courtesy Amazon)

“NFL fans will hear history made this season – bringing two female announcers together to call an entire NFL game has never been done before,” Prime Video vice president Greg Hart said. “Our customers around the world love to stream football – we are thrilled to have Andrea and Hannah bring their extensive knowledge of the game to fans on Prime Video.”

Kremer and Storm are highly experienced journalists with decades of experience covering the NFL and other sports; they also have become friends over their years in the business.

Award-winning careers

Kremer is familiar to NFL viewers as the chief correspondent for NFL Network, focusing on stories about player health and safety. Earlier this year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame honored her with its Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award for her “longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.” She also is a correspondent for HBO’s “Real Sports” and has previously worked as the sideline and feature reporter for “Sunday Night Football.”

Storm currently hosts the new 90-minute “Monday Night Football” airing of “Sportscenter” on ESPN, and has interviewed some of sports’ most prominent figures. Additionally, she has her own production company, Brainstormin’ Productions, which has produced, executive produced and directed projects for ESPN, espnW and SEC Network.

“Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special. Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years,” Kremer said. “With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football.”

Storm said Kremer is the “perfect partner.”

“I can’t imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea. A lifelong friend with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials, she is the perfect partner. Together we’re looking forward to offering a new option for Prime members on Thursday nights and I’m excited to get to work!,” Storm said.

Amazon Prime will stream Thursday night games beginning this week and going through Week 15.

