The history behind Queen Camilla’s Coronation necklace

The Garrard necklace consists of 25 graduated brilliant diamonds

Queen Camilla – as experts predicted – is today wearing the coronation necklace; a piece that is weighted in royal history. She has worn it with the Lahore diamond pendant attached, but has chosen not to pair it with the matching coronation earrings.

“The necklace, which was made for Queen Victoria, provides a visual link between Camilla and her predecessors. It’s been worn for every coronation since 1902, by Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and Queen Elizabeth II,” says royal jewellery expert Lauren Kiehna.

It was made by Garrard and presented to the sovereign in 1858, and consists of 25 graduated brilliant diamonds with a 22.48 carat diamond pendant, known as the Lahore Diamond.

But its history is a complex one. When Queen Victoria inherited the British throne from her father, the Hanoverian crown passed to her uncle – King Ernst August I – because the state did not recognise female leaders.

What followed was a tussle between the two sovereigns for Queen Charlotte’s jewellery. It lasted for more than a decade, and in December 1857, the courts decided in the Hanoverians’ favour. (At this point, Ernst August was dead, and his son, George V, was King of Hanover.)

Devastated by the loss of so many of her favourite jewels, Queen Victoria decided to commission new pieces of her own – and, it is believed, used large collet-set diamonds taken from a Garter badge and a sword hilt to make the necklace and earrings.

Only the pendant comes from a different source. Until 1849, it formed part of the Lahore Treasury in present-day Pakistan (then the Punjab region). When the area was taken over by the British, the diamond was removed from the treasury and, in the words of the Royal Collection, “presented to Queen Victoria in 1851”.

It was later incorporated into the coronation necklace – and while this piece remains less controversial than the Koh-i-Noor Diamond (which has been taken off Queen Mary’s crown now that Camilla is wearing it for the coronation) it has been the subject of some speculation.

For Queen Victoria, however, the coronation necklace remained one of her most favoured pieces of jewellery. She was pictured in it more than almost any other piece of jewellery (sometimes with the Lahore pendant and sometimes without) and notably wore it in the portraits made to mark her Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

Now Queen Camilla has brought this piece steeped in royal history into the modern age.