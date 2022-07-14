Tour de France 2022, stage 12: Live updates as Jumbo-Visma protect yellow on road to Alpe d'Huez

John MacLeary
·12 min read
In this article:
Tour de France 2022: Stage 12 live updates and latest results - GETTY IMAGES
Tour de France 2022: Stage 12 live updates and latest results - GETTY IMAGES

02:27 PM

83km to go

The breakaway is onto the second categorised climb of the day, the  hors catégorie Col de la Croix de Fer. Only 28.5km to the summit . . . The peloton trails by over six minutes.

02:17 PM

90km to go

Having showed off his descending skills, Tom Pidcock has finally been caught by the rest of the escapees, his nine-man breakaway leading the stage by 5min 20sec. The Yorkshireman, who is the highest placed rider in the general classification in the breakaway, has moved up to eighth in the virtual standings and is around three minutes away from taking the young rider' white jersey – although if his advantage keeps on growing, the teams of Romain Bardet (DSM) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) may start getting twitchy and start riding on the front of the peloton in an attempt to rein him back in and protect their respective places in the overall standings.

02:07 PM

100km to go

Neilson Powless rolled off the front of the breakaway a few minutes ago, but once again Tom Pidcock is giving a demonstration in how to descend and caught the American before riding straight through him. I cannot emphasise how good he is at going down these steep mountains. He's like an artist. Absolutely beautiful bike rider.

Tom PIdcock - GETTY IMAGES
Tom PIdcock - GETTY IMAGES

02:01 PM

104.5km to go

Absolutely brilliant riding from Tom Pidcock and Chris Froome who have bridged over to the breakaway. I've seen Pidcock race cyclo-cross, the classics and mountain biking, but not seen him in a breakaway in a grand tour before. This is a very special performance.

Tom Pidcock - GETTY IMAGES
Tom Pidcock - GETTY IMAGES

01:57 PM

107.5km to go

Other than Matis Louvel (Arkéa-Samsic), the early escapees have regrouped, meaning a seven-man breakaway – Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels-KTM) – lead the stage.

01:53 PM

111km to go

Halfway down the descent of the Galibier and the road kicks up briefly, Tom Pidcock and Chris Froome – two very different generations of British cycling – are working well together and inching ever closer to stage leaders.

01:46 PM

114km to go

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) have bridged over to Anthony Perez (Cofidis), the quartet leads Tom Pidcock and Chris Froome by around a minute.

01:43 PM

117km to go

Tom Pidcock is leading Chris Froome off the long and very fast descent off the Galibier, the Ineos Grenadiers rider has gained a minute on the maillot jaune, but suspect he is either thinking about challenging for the stage here today or, possibly, playing a team role and position himself up the road in order to act as a satellite rider for later on in the stage: or both.

01:37 PM

Pidcock on the charge!

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) has managed to slip off the front of the peloton and is giving a lesson is descending to his elder colleagues in the peloton. He is going like a demon, looking very comfortable and confident as he leans into each corner like a natural. He even managed to overtake Matis Louvel on the right while cornering to the left. Sublime riding from the young Yorkshireman.

tp
tp

01:35 PM

Froome 'inspired' by former team-mate Thomas

Chris Froome, who is currently attempting to bridge over to the stage leaders, has told Telegraph Sport he has been “inspired” by Geraint Thomas’ form at this Tour de France and is “still keeping the dream alive” that, at 37, he can return to the winners’ circle in elite cycling.

Chris Froome - EPA
Chris Froome - EPA

Frooome suffered a life-threatening crash at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019 and has struggled to return to his previous levels since returning from the accident.

But the four-time Tour champion said the sight of Welshman Thomas mixing it with 20-somethings Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard at this Tour had given him hope that he could win again.

“I mean for sure the general level is higher [than before the accident],” Froome told Tom Cary. “There are more guys at a very competitive level now, whereas before it felt like there were only a handful of guys really who stood out. But what gives me a lot of confidence is looking around at guys who I was racing with back then. Guys like G [Geraint Thomas], for example, who are the same age as me, more or less, but yeah, still right up there performing. It’s inspiring.”

Froome, who left Ineos Grenadiers for Israel Premier-Tech in 2021, came into this Tour claiming to be “within 10-15 watts” of his title-winning form after undergoing a threshold test on the Col de la Madone. He also said he took encouragement from the fact that he had reached his target weight of 67 kilograms. Froome’s weight at the 2017 Tour, the last of his four wins, was 68 kilograms.

“I've seen a lot of progression these last few months,” Froome said. “Things are still improving. Sensations are still getting better. I've had a few little setbacks with getting a bit sick at the Dauphine [last month’s Criterium du Dauphine] and stuff.

“And I’ve been in the wars a little bit here. I’m still coughing up dust from the Roubaix stage [on Wednesday], too. The chest hasn’t been feeling great. But in terms of moving forward, I think I'm still moving in the right general direction. So I've still got hope and I’m keeping the dream alive.”

Froome added the Alps this week would give a more accurate gauge of his form, provided he can breathe properly.

“I just want to see where I’m at over these next few days. I haven't really had a chance to test myself in the mountains yet. I want to see how the chest feels. I’ve been coughing a lot and struggling since Roubaix but hopefully it will clear up.”

01:33 PM

Galibier details . . .

01:29 PM

132km to go

Over the top of the Galibier goes Anthony Perez, adding 20 points to his mountains classification account.

01:27 PM

132km to go

Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) is on the march, but has the four-time Tour de France winner left it too late? He trails stage leader Anthony Perez by 1min 44sec, which may be too much.

01:25 PM

132.5km to go

There has been a couple of splits in the breakaway, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) are in the leading group, 24sec behind Anthony Perez (Cofidis), while Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) and Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels-KTM) are a little bit further back and Matis Louvel (Arkéa-Samsic) trails. Suspect they will regroup  once over the other side of the climb.

01:19 PM

135km to go

Anthony Perez has clipped off the front of the breakaway, the Frenchman is off in pursuit of a stackful of points in the mountains classification. Could he be celebrating Bastille Day by taking hold of the polka dot jersey later on this afternoon? He's leading the stage by 18sec and is just 3km from the summit of the Galibier now.

01:14 PM

137km to go

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) joined forces with Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) before the lightweight climbers bridged over to the breakaway, but they lead the Wout van Aert-powered peloton by just 1min 22sec.

01:11 PM

138.5km to go

Wout van Aert, riding on the front of the maillot jaune's group, reels in Thibaut Pinot's group. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) is spat out of the back of the bunch, another early blow for Tadej Pogacar.

01:09 PM

139km to go

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) is struggling to put any serious time into the peloton, which is being paced by the Jumbo-Visma boys. Guy Niv (Israel-Premier Tech) puts in an attack off the front of the maillot jaune's group, and is followed by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and a handful of others.

01:00 PM

As it stands . . .

As mentioned earlier, today's stage featured an uphill start and a six-man breakaway – Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Matis Louvel (Arkéa-Samsic), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Sebastian Schönberger (B&B Hotels-KTM) – is 10km from the summit of the Galibier, but only lead the peloton by 1min  44sec.

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) is attempting to bridge over and is 45sec down on the stage leaders, while Louis Meintjes and his Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux team-mate Georg Zimmermann are another 25sec or so down the road, both wanting to get over to the day's breakaway.

07:25 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 12 of the 109th Tour de France, the 165.5-kilometre run from

Briançon to

Alpe d'Huez.

Jonas Vingegaard -&nbsp;tour de france 2022 stage 12 live updates results alpe d'huez - GETTY IMAGES
Jonas Vingegaard - tour de france 2022 stage 12 live updates results alpe d'huez - GETTY IMAGES

Well, what a stage that was on Wednesday – one of the best in many years and one that brought the race back to life – where Jumbo-Visma made the most of their numbers, while defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), for the first time in his career, was mugged right off. But for Jonas Vingegaard to do what he did, the Dane needed the plan, the team-mates and the nerve to take it to Pogacar. It was a stage for the ages, and while Vingegaard was the big winner, others did brilliantly too: Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic), Romain Bardet (DSM) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) all impressed. Here are the highlights from a breathtaking day of racing.

As a result of Vingegaard's stage win, the Dane, who finished second on his race debut last year, took his first maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de France, having turned around a 39sec deficit into a 2min 16sec lead over second-placed Bardet, with the pre-race favourite Pogacar now in third spot at

2min 22sec.

After taking maximum points at the intermediate sprint before later in the day helping out his team-mates, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) extended his lead in the race for the green jersey. Barring a crash or dramatic collapse of Devon Loch proportions, such is the Belgian all-rounder's lead, he has all but assured the points jersey.

German rider Simon Geschke (Cofidis) kept hold of the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of the mountains classification, although things are getting tight near the top and with three hors catégorie climbs featured today, there may be a big shake-up in the competition as the mountain goats come to the fore.

Pogacar, who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be back in the white jersey after losing his yellow jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

Another day, another massive mountain test. With over 4,600 metres in vertical elevation contested over three hors catégorie climbs – Col du Galibier, Col de la Croix de Fer and Alpe d'Huez – today's stage features more climbing than any other day in the three-week race. It is a classic route, one not too dissimilar to the stage in 1986 where Bernard Hinault prevailed the day after losing his yellow jersey to La Vie Claire team-mate Greg LeMond on the Granon.

Tour de France 2022, stage 12 profile -&nbsp;tour de france 2022 stage 12 live updates results alpe d'huez
Tour de France 2022, stage 12 profile - tour de france 2022 stage 12 live updates results alpe d'huez

Straight from the flag, the peloton heads up, up, up towards the summit of the Galibier for the second time in as many days, but not until it has passed through the intermediate sprint in Le Monêtier-les-Bains. Today's ascent of the Galibier may not reach the steepest of pitches, but at 33.2km it is a horrible start to what will be a tough stage, particularly coming off the back of Wednesday's test.

Following a long, almost 50km, descent where the riders may experience flashbacks from Wednesday's as they crest over the Télégraphe, the road will, once again, kick up towards the Croix de Fer, yet another famous junction in the Tour where riders and their supporters will be praying their legs are in good form.

Col de la Croix de Fer - tour de france 2022 stage 12 live updates results alpe d'huez
Col de la Croix de Fer - tour de france 2022 stage 12 live updates results alpe d'huez

The third and final categorised climb of the day will see the riders head of one of the most famous, but arguably ugliest, climb in Tour history. First contested in 1952 when the great and late Fausto Coppi prevailed atop Alpe d'Huez, the switchback-tastic drag up to the ski station provides the canvas on which the riders are free to express themselves, but will today be yet another masterpiece?

Alpe d'Huez -&nbsp;tour de france 2022 stage 12 live updates results alpe d'huez
Alpe d'Huez - tour de france 2022 stage 12 live updates results alpe d'huez

As mentioned, the intermediate sprint comes relatively early and so, in all likelihood, any rider looking to add to their accounts in the race for green – yes, Van Aert – will probably be on the rollers pre-stage.

And finally, the weather. . .

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 1pm (BST).

